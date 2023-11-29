The U.S. government's latest crackdown on banks could put more money in your pocket

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
New City Council sworn in, seated; Cantelme chosen Mayor Pro Tem U.S. VETS Prescott’s new director is decorated Marine veteran touted ‘exemplary’ leader by predecessor Rep. Bliss receives award from Arizona Constable Association Prescott parade, courthouse lighting set for Saturday In final actions of previous Prescott council, 3 projects get city approval Meet Father Christmas at Sharlot Hall Museum’s ‘Frontier Christmas,’ Dec. 2 Holiday Bingo contest encourages local shopping in Chino Valley Intermittent power outages plague northwest Prescott area Prescott launches plan to improve water quality in Watson Lake Prescott city manager appoints interim airport director

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Nov. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

The U.S. government's latest crackdown on banks could put more money in your pocket

Patricia Battle
Originally Published: November 29, 2023 10:48 p.m.

The U.S. government is gearing up to tackle surprise overdraft fees at banks as soon as next month, according to a report from Bloomberg. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau claims that banks have garnered roughly $8.5 billion from insufficient fund and low-balance fees in 2021, and the agency has reportedly been developing regulations for the past few months to crack down on the issue.

The effort is part of the Biden administration's crackdown on “junk fees,” an initiative the president announced in October. The effort aims to eliminate surprise fees that consumers often face while purchasing concert and airline tickets, food takeout orders, and more, which cost consumers tens of billions of dollars yearly.

Related: Analysts were skeptical of Apple and Goldman Sachs’ Apple Card, they were right

"Folks are tired of being taken advantage of and being played for suckers," said President Joe Biden in remarks at the White House on Oct. 11.

Banks usually charge overdraft fees when a payment or withdrawal from a bank account is larger than the available balance. Fees can range from around $30 to $35, which can put a burden on consumers financially. 

After facing immense pressure from consumers, financial regulators and the government regarding overdraft fees, banks have recently been pulling back from charging them. Last year, banks collected roughly $9.9 billion in overdraft fees, a 6% decrease from what it collected in 2021, which was $10.6 billion, according to a recent Financial Health Network survey.

The survey also reveals that banks have modified their overdraft policies for the past two years. Financial institutions have been “reducing the size of the fee charged, lowering the cap on the maximum number of fees per day, instituting a grace period, or increasing the minimum negative balance amount to incur a fee.” It even states that some have even removed overdraft fees altogether.

Unlock the secrets of the stock market with Real Money Pro. Gain direct access to elite portfolio managers' top stock picks and time-tested investment strategies. Embark on your journey to financial success — start now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: