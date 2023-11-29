Obituary: Timothy Gene Shaffer

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
New City Council sworn in, seated; Cantelme chosen Mayor Pro Tem U.S. VETS Prescott’s new director is decorated Marine veteran touted ‘exemplary’ leader by predecessor Rep. Bliss receives award from Arizona Constable Association Prescott parade, courthouse lighting set for Saturday In final actions of previous Prescott council, 3 projects get city approval Meet Father Christmas at Sharlot Hall Museum’s ‘Frontier Christmas,’ Dec. 2 Holiday Bingo contest encourages local shopping in Chino Valley Intermittent power outages plague northwest Prescott area Prescott launches plan to improve water quality in Watson Lake Prescott city manager appoints interim airport director

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Nov. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Obituary: Timothy Gene Shaffer

Timothy Gene Shaffer

Timothy Gene Shaffer

Originally Published: November 29, 2023 9:43 p.m.

Timothy Gene Shaffer of Prescott, Arizona, entered the Pearly Gates of Heaven on Nov. 15, 2023. Timothy was born in Delano, California on Jan. 23, 1952, the youngest of four children born to Orval and Pauline Shaffer.

He married Gwendolyn McDaris and they had two daughters, Kimberly and Lindsey. Tim loved his daughters more than anything and was extremely proud of them. Tim graduated from Cal State University Bakersfield, and worked for the JCPenney company in southern California for 18 years. Later, Tim decided to become a business owner and moved to Prescott in 1989. He proudly owned and operated his business for 32 years before retiring.

Tim enjoyed golfing, and was an avid fly fisherman; he loved taking fishing trips to his favorite spot, Lee’s Ferry. He was enjoying his retirement, especially getting to spend extra time with his three young granddaughters, who were the greatest joy of his life. He looked forward to his weekly babysitting job and took it very seriously!

photo

Tim was a quick-witted comedian, a great storyteller, a history buff, a poet, a fervent reader, a baseball fan and an expert online poker player. He loved the Lord, and loved talking about the history of the Bible. He was a champion of the people he cared about, a father figure to many, a wise advice giver and a damn good friend. Tim was a forever optimist. All of his friends were “one of my best friends” and every meal he ate was “the best thing I ever ate”. He never missed a chance to tell his kids that he loved them and was proud of them. Tim made sure you knew that he loved you by sending yearly birthday cards, leaving long, funny voicemails, or by giving thoughtful gifts. He didn’t wait for a special occasion to tell you how much you meant to him. This is an enormous loss that will be felt by many.

photo

Tim is survived by his eldest daughter Kimberly (Justin) Brown and three granddaughters Iris, Beatrix and Lorelei; youngest daughter Lindsey Shaffer (James Willoby); older brother Patrick (Carol) Shaffer; girlfriend Erin Leibenson and her daughter Kyrra, many extended family members and dear friends. And we can’t forget his pride and joy… his dog Timmy. There will not be a formal service, but if you would like to leave a condolence or a fond memory, please visit www.hamptonfuneralhome.com; in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a contribution to the Bradshaw Mountain Special Olympics in honor of Miss Audra Bloomfield.

Thank-you to Hampton Funeral Home and especially Tom, who was so kind and helpful throughout this process.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: