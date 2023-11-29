Obituary: Timothy Gene Shaffer

Timothy Gene Shaffer of Prescott, Arizona, entered the Pearly Gates of Heaven on Nov. 15, 2023. Timothy was born in Delano, California on Jan. 23, 1952, the youngest of four children born to Orval and Pauline Shaffer.

He married Gwendolyn McDaris and they had two daughters, Kimberly and Lindsey. Tim loved his daughters more than anything and was extremely proud of them. Tim graduated from Cal State University Bakersfield, and worked for the JCPenney company in southern California for 18 years. Later, Tim decided to become a business owner and moved to Prescott in 1989. He proudly owned and operated his business for 32 years before retiring.

Tim enjoyed golfing, and was an avid fly fisherman; he loved taking fishing trips to his favorite spot, Lee’s Ferry. He was enjoying his retirement, especially getting to spend extra time with his three young granddaughters, who were the greatest joy of his life. He looked forward to his weekly babysitting job and took it very seriously!

Tim was a quick-witted comedian, a great storyteller, a history buff, a poet, a fervent reader, a baseball fan and an expert online poker player. He loved the Lord, and loved talking about the history of the Bible. He was a champion of the people he cared about, a father figure to many, a wise advice giver and a damn good friend. Tim was a forever optimist. All of his friends were “one of my best friends” and every meal he ate was “the best thing I ever ate”. He never missed a chance to tell his kids that he loved them and was proud of them. Tim made sure you knew that he loved you by sending yearly birthday cards, leaving long, funny voicemails, or by giving thoughtful gifts. He didn’t wait for a special occasion to tell you how much you meant to him. This is an enormous loss that will be felt by many.

Tim is survived by his eldest daughter Kimberly (Justin) Brown and three granddaughters Iris, Beatrix and Lorelei; youngest daughter Lindsey Shaffer (James Willoby); older brother Patrick (Carol) Shaffer; girlfriend Erin Leibenson and her daughter Kyrra, many extended family members and dear friends. And we can’t forget his pride and joy… his dog Timmy. There will not be a formal service, but if you would like to leave a condolence or a fond memory, please visit www.hamptonfuneralhome.com; in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a contribution to the Bradshaw Mountain Special Olympics in honor of Miss Audra Bloomfield.

Thank-you to Hampton Funeral Home and especially Tom, who was so kind and helpful throughout this process.