Obituary: Beverly Jean Whitsel

Beverly Jean Whitsel

Beverly Jean Whitsel

Originally Published: November 29, 2023 9:37 p.m.

Beverly Jean Whitsel, 83, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Prescott, surrounded by love. Beverly was born on Sept. 12, 1940 in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Florence (Wyant) Petersen and Verne Moulton.

Beverly lived most of her life in the Sioux City area until lightning hit her apartment building in North Sioux City, South Dakota, in 2020. This forced Beverly to move to Arizona to be closer to her family. She loved cooking, shopping, dancing, playing cribbage and watching Judge Judy and Family Feud. Beverly’s greatest love was spending quality time with her family.

Survivors include her daughter Sandy (Craig) Molstad of Chandler, AZ; Son, Randy (Julie) Cormany of Apache Junction, AZ; daughter Candace Lea (Tim) of Prescott, AZ; son Rollie (Kris) Whitsel of Sioux City, IA; daughter, Christy Froehlich of Prescott, AZ; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Willard Whitsel, her sister Corrine Clay and brother Verne Moulton.

“Mom will be remembered for her love of her family, her kind spirit, her strength and perseverance, and her love to have fun!”

A celebration of life will be held on Dec. 7, 2023 at 12 p.m. at her daughter Candace Lea’s home at 2050 Victoria Dr., Prescott, AZ 86305.

