Wednesday, Nov. 29
Intermittent power outages plague northwest Prescott area

Originally Published: November 29, 2023 8:20 a.m.

Residents of Williamson Valley, north of Prescott, and in west Chino Valley have been experiencing intermittent power outages since Tuesday, Nov. 28, Arizona Public Service has confirmed.

APS crews have been working to isolate the problem since about 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Outages have been lasting anywhere from a few seconds to several minutes, for example, with as many as 13 failures happening between 5:30 and 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The on-off scenario happened again Wednesday morning between 7 and 8.

Callers to APS (602-371-7171) have learned the situation is ongoing, affecting as few as 25 APS customers and as many as several hundred as far north as Talking Rock Ranch, according to reports on Next Door and the APS outage map (outagemap.aps.com/outageviewer).

Estimated time for a fix is about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

However, the APS outage map lists the problems as "planned outages," caused by a scheduled upgrade.

A similar listing is shown on the map for south of Prescott off Pine Mountain Road and Mary May Lane.

Residents are urged to unplug sensitive electronics and/or place them on surge protectors, APS stated.

