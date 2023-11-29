OFFERS
Wednesday, Nov. 29
General Motors surges on dividend boost, $10 billion buyback, new profit outlook

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: November 29, 2023 11:44 a.m.

General Motors  (GM) - Get Free Report shares powered higher Wednesday after the carmaker updated its profit guidance following the United Autoworkers Union strike while unveiling plans to boost its quarterly dividend and buyback $10 billion in stock.

General Motors said the six-week UAW strike, which ended late last month, would clip around $1.1 billion from the group's bottom line, but would ultimately improve free cash flows thanks in part to strike-related shutdowns at various facilities around the country. 

GM said it now sees full-year adjusted profits in the region of $11.7 billion to $12.7 billion, down from its prior forecast of $12 billion to $14 billion. Diluted earnings, GM said, would likely come in between $7.20 and $7.70 per share, compared to its prior range of between $7.15 and $8.15 per share.

The carmaker also said it would boost its quarterly dividend by 33%, to 12 cents per share, starting in 2024 while immediately retiring $6.8 billion in  GM stock through its new $10 billion buyback.

"GM will deliver very strong profits in 2023 thanks to an exceptional portfolio of vehicles that customers love and our operating discipline," CEO Mary Barra said in a statement.

"We are finalizing a 2024 budget that will fully offset the incremental costs of our new labor agreements and the long-term plan we are executing includes reducing the capital intensity of the business, developing products even more efficiently, and further reducing our fixed and variable costs," she added. "With this clear path forward, and our strong balance sheet, we will return significant capital to shareholders."

General Motors shares were marked 4.7% higher in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $30.25 each, a move that would leave the stock down around 9.2% over the past six months.

  • Action Alerts PLUS offers expert portfolio guidance to help you make informed investing decisions. Sign up now.
