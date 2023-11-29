Forget the $15 Big Mac, Wendy's menu adds pricey new sandwich

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Intermittent power outages plague northwest Prescott area Prescott launches plan to improve water quality in Watson Lake Prescott city manager appoints interim airport director Chino Valley Unified School District Governing Board opts to select internal talent for next superintendent Agencies offering winter shelter in Prescott The Villages at Lynx Creek dedicate veterans memorial with wreath-laying ceremony Two men jailed on drug charges after traffic stop in Cottonwood Man found deceased in Paulden fire Flyin' High Turkey Drive nets over 1,700 turkeys this year Retired U.S. Navy career chief electrician reflects on gratitude for his patriotic service

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Nov. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Forget the $15 Big Mac, Wendy's menu adds pricey new sandwich

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: November 29, 2023 3:17 p.m.

You've seen the outraged social media posts. They show McDonald's locations selling Big Macs for over $10 and Big Mac combo meals for around $15.

Many of the posts blame President Joe Biden to make a political point about inflation and rising prices. People on the other side of the aisle take a different approach. They use these shockingly high prices to make comments on corporate greed.

Related: Burger King menu adds sandwiches McDonald's, Wendy's can't make

A $15 Big Mac meal is somewhat outrageous and, if that was what McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report charges for its signature sandwich, people would have the right to be outraged. 

The problem is that these prices aren't typical. They're real, but they're outliers — prices from franchisees in expensive locations or in markets where labor has pushed prices higher at all chains. In many ways, showing these prices on social media is like putting up a picture of one random gas station in rural California where prices are triple the national average.

The average price of the Big Mac in the United States is $5.35, according to an extensive study by Cash Net USA

"The United States has the 19th most expensive Big Mac in the world ($5.35)," according to the website. "Liechtenstein and Switzerland share the world’s most expensive Big Mac ($7.75)."

So, while the $15 Big Mac is mostly an effort at political posturing, that does not mean a U.S. fast food chain does not have a high-priced burger and burger combo. Wendy's has just added a new menu item that has become the priciest burger on its menu.

The Big Mac costs a little over $5 on average.

Image source&colon Cate Gillon&solGetty Images

Wendy's has lacked a signature sandwich  

For decades, Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report never really had an answer for McDonald's Big Mac or Burger King's Whopper. Instead, the company's marketing strategy revolved around the idea that its basic burger was actually a signature, premium experience.

The chain touted its "fresh, never frozen" beef as the reason it's better than McDonald's, Burger King, and other fast-food burger chains.

"Wendy’s hamburgers look different because they are different. Our founder, Dave Thomas, set out to create the best hamburger, with quality at the center of everything we do. Since the first Wendy’s opened in 1969, our fresh, never-frozen beef* has reshaped the game with the square patty as a symbol of our commitment to provide only the best for our fans," the chain shares on its website.

Wendy's has a new take on its signature sandwich

In 2007, however, Wendy's added the Baconator to its menu. This sandwich, which offers two quarter-pound beef patties, two slices of American cheese, and a whopping six pieces of bacon, has essentially become its answer to the Big Mac. 

Wendy's has followed McDonald's and Burger King's lead and offered a number of variants on the Baconator. The chain has offered the smaller "Son of Baconator," and has a morning menu version of the sandwich, the Breakfast Baconator, on its breakfast menu.

Now, Wendy's has added a new take on the sandwich, the Pretzel Baconator, to its menu (it's a Baconator sandwich with a pretzel bun) and that has pushed the signature sandwich's price even higher.

Prices at Wendy's locations vary based on local market conditions. In South Florida (Port St. Lucie), a Baconator will set you back $7.59 while a Pretzel Baconator costs $8.59. That's the chain's most expensive double burger, but it does offer a Triple Nacho Cheeseburger which has three burger patties for $9.19.

A Baconator Combo with fries and a soda costs $12.29 while the Pretzel Baconator Combo comes in at $13.29.

So, while it's not quite a $15 sandwich (or even a combo meal), Wendy's has pushed prices well higher than McDonald's. That may be worth it for people who think the Big Mac could really use six slices of bacon, and those who would happily pay $1 extra for a pretzel bun.     

Unlock the secrets of the stock market with Real Money Pro. Gain direct access to elite portfolio managers' top stock picks and time-tested investment strategies. Embark on your journey to financial success — start now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: