Dave Ramsey has encouraging words for all credit card users

Bestselling author and radio host Dave Ramsey has millions of weekly listeners to The Ramsey Show.

Using that platform, Ramsey regularly offers advice to people trying to manage their personal finances.

He often talks about seven "baby steps" that he says will help people take control of their money.

These involve setting up an emergency fund, getting out of debt, planning for retirement and other important common financial challenges people face.

Recently, a woman identifying herself as Ramona sought Ramsey's advice about one dilemma many people confront regarding their credit card accounts.

"Dear Dave," she said, according to an email sent to TheStreet by Ramsey Solutions. "We're following your Baby Steps plan, and we've paid off all our credit cards. But when I talked to my husband the other day about cutting up the cards and closing the accounts, he said he would rather keep the accounts open, and the cards locked away in a drawer for use as an emergency fund."

"He says this will help us have an emergency fund in place quicker than saving for one," Ramona continued. "I think there's more behind his reasoning, though. He grew up in a very poor family, and I wonder if he's not afraid of somehow ending up in that kind of situation again. What can I do to convince him to follow your advice?"

Ramsey bluntly says credit cards can be like a 'security blanket'

Ramsey considered her and her husband's situation and offered his initial thoughts.

"I think you're a very perceptive lady. You said your husband grew up in poverty, right?" he clarified. "So, what I'm hearing is the cards represent almost a security blanket for him — a financial security blanket."

"I get that, but here's the thing," Ramsey explained. "If you had a fully funded emergency fund of three to six months of expenses sitting in the bank, I'm talking about hard cold cash, you'd have the security of knowing that the expense of a new air conditioning unit or transmission for the car would only be a minor inconvenience. And, you'd be able to cover it easily without going back into debt."

The bestselling author suggested an alternative way of communicating with her husband about the issue.

"Instead of actively trying to convince him of something, a better route might be to sit down together and talk through the whole thing," Ramsey said. "Explain to him you think you know why he feels the way he does, and that it's understandable. Then, ask him if there's a reasonable amount you two could have in the bank that would help him stop worrying."

"Discuss it, agree on an amount and then agree to cut the cards up and close the accounts when you reach that figure," Ramsey continued. "Remind him, too, you'd still have your debit cards in hand in the event of an emergency."

Ramsey emphasized the importance of approaching the credit card challenge as a team.

"Above all, Ramona, make sure you work together," Ramsey said. "Be patient and understanding. If he has recognized the wisdom of getting rid of debt and taking control of your finances, he's moving in the right direction!"

