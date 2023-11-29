Chop't facing lawsuit after giving a customer the finger

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
New City Council sworn in, seated; Cantelme chosen Mayor Pro Tem U.S. VETS Prescott’s new director is decorated Marine veteran touted ‘exemplary’ leader by predecessor Rep. Bliss receives award from Arizona Constable Association Prescott parade, courthouse lighting set for Saturday In final actions of previous Prescott council, 3 projects get city approval Meet Father Christmas at Sharlot Hall Museum’s ‘Frontier Christmas,’ Dec. 2 Holiday Bingo contest encourages local shopping in Chino Valley Intermittent power outages plague northwest Prescott area Prescott launches plan to improve water quality in Watson Lake Prescott city manager appoints interim airport director

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Nov. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Chop't facing lawsuit after giving a customer the finger

Patricia Battle
Originally Published: November 29, 2023 10:51 p.m.

Salad company Chop’t is facing a lawsuit for chopping up more than a salad. One of the restaurant’s locations in Mount Kisco, New York, allegedly gave a customer the finger --  literally, a severed finger that was mixed into the arugula inside her salad order. 

The customer claims that she accidentally bit into the finger while munching on the salad, and it appears that she has now decided to give the finger right back to the company for the incident in the form of a new lawsuit.

Related: Panera offers new warning after tragic event

The lawsuit was filed on Nov. 27 in Westchester County and alleges that the severed pointer finger that was found in the salad belonged to a manager who accidentally cut it off while chopping up arugula for the woman’s order. 

The lawsuit claims that the customer is suffering from "severe and serious personal injuries, including shock, panic attacks, migraine, cognitive impairment, traumatic stress and anxiety, nausea, vomiting, dizziness and neck and shoulder pain” after consuming the contaminated salad.

Chop’t was fined $900 for the incident, which took place on April 7, 2023, by the Westchester County health department, according to Board of Health Violation records. But according to the lawsuit, the woman is seeking unspecified monetary damages for the disturbing encounter.

Customers finding body parts in their fast-food orders is not a new phenomenon and happens more often than most people think.

In 2012, a teenager who ordered a roast beef sandwich at an Arby’s located in Michigan was left horrified after discovering it contained a severed finger after he bit into it. Police later reported that the finger belonged to an employee who accidentally cut it off while handling a meat slicer at the restaurant.

Also, in 2021, a woman in Bolivia went viral after she made a post on Facebook alleging that she accidentally bit into a rotting severed finger while eating a burger she ordered from fast-food restaurant Hot Burger in Santa Cruz de la Sierra. The restaurant location was temporarily closed and fined due to the incident.

Simplify the pulse of the market landscape with bite-sized intel from the masters. Real Money Pro is your dynamic financial ally, transforming market insights into strategic moves. Start your membership to elevate your portfolio.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: