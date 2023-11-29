OFFERS
Wednesday, Nov. 29
Bissell's famous Little Green Machine keeps my white couch clean despite four pets, and it's on sale on Amazon

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: November 29, 2023 5:41 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Traditional carpet cleaner vacuums are great for tackling large areas and deep-cleaning rugs, but they aren’t very versatile. If you’re searching for a way to quickly and efficiently remove stains from carpets and furniture, you don’t have to look any further than this popular device with nearly 50,000 perfect ratings. Commonly considered the best portable upholstery cleaner on the market, the Bissell Little Green Machine just so happens to be $35 off even after Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2023 sale. This is the lowest price it has been all year, according to camelcamelcamel, with the last steep discount being during the October Prime Day.

Not only is the now-$89 cleaner backed by so many five-star ratings, but it’s also the no.1 bestseller in three categories, has been purchased over 100,000 times in the last month, and is something I’ve put to the test myself in a four-pet (two dogs and two cats) household with a white couch. As you can imagine, the once gleaming white fabric was quickly covered in muddy paw prints, drool, and hairballs that made me believe the sectional was done for. I discovered the Bissell Multi-Purpose Cleaner on social media a few years ago and thought it was worth a try considering the low price point. Turns out, it’s one of the best purchases I’ve made as a pet owner. 

Bissell Little Green Machine Portable Cleaner, $89 (was $124) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get it.

The machine is relatively user-friendly since it only has a power button and a trigger on the spray nozzle for saturation. It comes with a long hose, a HydroRinse self-cleaning tool, and a tough stain tool for all types of messes, whether it’s an old stubborn stain or a new one. All you have to do is spray the problem area, scrub it with the brush, and then turn on the vacuum to suck everything up. I see a noticeable difference after just a few passes, and after two or three complete cycles the stain is gone.

One of my favorite features is that it separates the dirty water from your cleaning solution, which even shows how much nastiness you’re sucking up from the fabric. It’s absolutely disgusting, yet satisfying to watch it wash away into the 48-oz tank. Plus, both reservoirs are easy to remove and empty or refill as needed.

I’ve only used my portable cleaner on furniture and upholstery, but tons of other shoppers use theirs on carpets, rugs, and even vehicle interiors.

“This got out a 20-year-old carpet stain in under 10 minutes, which the stain has been treated by professional cleaning companies,” one reviewer wrote. Overall, they described the machine as “magic.”

No matter if you have pets, kids, or just want a thorough clean, the Bissell Little Green Portable Cleaner is a machine everyone should have on hand, especially now that it’s on sale for $89. It has saved several pieces of furniture in my house by lifting away stains I never thought possible.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

