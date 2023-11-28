Walmart adding a convenient new store feature customers will love

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Agencies offering winter shelter in Prescott The Villages at Lynx Creek dedicate veterans memorial with wreath-laying ceremony Two men jailed on drug charges after traffic stop in Cottonwood Man found deceased in Paulden fire Flyin' High Turkey Drive nets over 1,700 turkeys this year Retired U.S. Navy career chief electrician reflects on gratitude for his patriotic service AZ Phil promotes Giving Tuesday outreach as means to support PUSD arts education, outreach programs YCSO cold case detectives’ actions break case of 1995 rape; now-52-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested Group files for recall seeking to oust Prescott Mayor Phil Goode Town Talk: Police Department works to serve, protect Prescott Valley

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Nov. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Walmart adding a convenient new store feature customers will love

Jena Warburton
Originally Published: November 28, 2023 7:25 p.m.

Stop and think for a moment about a dominant player in the e-commerce space. 

Chances are, you probably thought of Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Free Report

Related: Walmart introduces a game-changing feature customers will love

But several years ago, it might have been eBay  (EBAY) - Get Free Report that came to mind. 

The digital shopping landscape is always changing, and some of the most dominant players in the space are constantly working to make sure they're gaining ground, pleasing customers, and at least attempting to beat out their peers. 

Such is the case particularly for Walmart  (WMT) - Get Free Report, which has worked tirelessly in recent years to ramp up its online fulfillment efforts using its already-in-place stores that conveniently double as massive warehouses. 

Its massive stores have enabled its success for a variety of reasons. First is location; it has a store within 10 miles of 90% of the U.S. population. Having more stores closer to the last mile — wherever that may be — helps the retailer scale up its online operations effectively.

Proximity works. Its online-shopping revenue more than doubled to $64.9 billion in 2021 from $25.1 billion in 2020. 

Second is a thoughtful and iterative workforce that recognizes issues as problems waiting to be solved. Walmart's efficient and thoughtful logistics team know its delivery capabilities are good, but compared to Amazon, it can still be improved. And that's precisely what they've been working on. 

Walmart rolls out thoughtful and convenient solution

Earlier in 2023, Walmart had begun experimenting with in-store police substations to help ward off crime. Now, the retailer is weighing another in-store feature that helps customers as well, just with a different modality. 

A Walmart store in Bristol, Conn., on Nov. 10. (Photographer: Joe Buglewicz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Bloomberg&solGetty Images

By the end of 2023, Walmart plans to have over 40 mini post offices to help make delivery even faster. 

"As we continue growing our omnichannel fulfillment capabilities, I’m excited to share what’s next: adding parcel stations to our hubs. Parcel stations help us move goods even faster to a customer’s home by using our Private Fleet to transport more online orders," Senior Vice President of U.S. Transportation and Delivery Jennifer McKeehan wrote in a blog post. "Packages originate in our fulfillment centers and move to a sortation center or directly to stores, where they are then delivered to a customer’s home using our last-mile delivery network. In many ways you can think of a parcel station like a mini post office that receives and delivers packages."

These mini package stations should make next-day delivery more attainable, but it will also help store employees fulfill more orders as volume ramps up. 

And it couldn't have come at a better time; many of the mini package stations will be operational by the holiday season. They'll begin in nine states. 

In 2023, those states with mini parcel stations will be: 

  1. Texas
  2. California
  3. Illinois
  4. Indiana
  5. Florida
  6. Pennsylvania
  7. Maryland
  8. New Jersey
  9. Connecticut

Walmart plans to expand the service into more states and regions in 2024. As it scales, the retailer expects it to drop the price of delivery, which it will "reinvest back into the customer experience." 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: