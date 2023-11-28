The Villages at Lynx Creek dedicate veterans memorial with wreath-laying ceremony
The residents of The Villages at Lynx Creek recently dedicated a memorial to veterans with a wreath-laying
In June of this year the president of the recreation committee Cindy Steyer asked resident Larry Howe if he would organize a veterans group. Larry stepped up to the task. Larry asked fellow resident Linda Nelson if she would help him, and the group currently has 50-plus members.
The veterans group started a fundraising campaign to fund the project of buying and installing a permanent plaque to honor our veterans. Generous donations were given by our community residents and community clubs which allowed us to purchase this beautiful permanent plaque from Carved in Stone in Prescott as a permanent legacy to our veterans group. On Nov. 11, the veterans group had a dedication ceremony of our plaque and a wreath laying ceremony prior to our Veterans Day dinner. Veteran Charlie Davis, a Villages resident is shown here with the new plaque. (Linda Nelson/Courtesy)