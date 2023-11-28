This snow broom is 'better & faster than anything else' for cleaning cars and is still just $13 on Amazon after Cyber Monday

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Managing to get out of bed and out the front door on a snowy winter day is hard enough. But when you add clearing snow off your car, just getting out of the driveway can seem like an insurmountable task. Fortunately, Snow Joe’s 2-in-1 snow broom and ice scraper tool is designed to make quick work of snow on your car, including the hood, roof, windows, and windshield.

Typically $25, the Snow Joe is still discounted to just $13 even after Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, a savings of 48%. It’s backed by a 4.5-star rating on Amazon after more than 14,500 perfect ratings and is the No. 2 bestseller in its category.

Snow Joe 2-In-1 Telescoping Snow Broom + Ice Scraper, $13 (was $25) at Amazon

Though Cyber Monday is typically a time to buy gifts, some of the best gifts are practical winter essentials. A Snow Joe makes the perfect gift under $50 and is a solid option for the hard-to-shop-for people who have everything because its convenience is undeniable.

The 2-in-1 Snow Joe has several features that help quickly clean off snow-covered cars. One end features a dense foam brush pad to gently but quickly push snow off the surface of your vehicle. The other end features a plastic scraper to remove ice and snow from windows and windshields. There’s also a telescoping handle, making it easy to extend to reach the top of tall cars. The handle also detaches from the brush pad and clips to the back of it, making it easy to store in even the most cramped trunks. And at just over one pound, it is incredibly lightweight.

Snow Joe is well known for making a range of other snow removal products, too, including pavement snow blowers, eco-friendly ice melt, and ice shovels. But shoppers have been most impressed with the convenience and ease of this tool, with one shopper saying that it works “Way better and faster than anything else we've tried," and that they "Don't have to worry about hurting the paint.”

Multiple customers mentioned its usefulness when having to clean off larger cars, including a shopper who wrote, “I can even reach my SUV roof with the telescoping handle.” And while clearing snow off the car is a chore, it can be unexpectedly fun, according to a shopper who noted, “It’s oddly satisfying to shove snow off the windshield with it.”

It’s a good idea to stock up on winter necessities before the season arrives in full force. And if you’ve ever had trouble cleaning off your car, the Snow Joe is the tool you’re missing. Grab one today for just $13 before the end of Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale to save yourself time, money, and a whole lot of winter frustration.

