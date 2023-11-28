OFFERS
Popular sports media personality Darren Rovell announces massive career shift

Colin Salao
Originally Published: November 28, 2023 4:06 p.m.

Darren Rovell is leaving The Action Network after five years.

The famous sports media personality and sports business expert announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Nov. 28 that he is leaving the sports betting-focused media company where he was a senior executive producer in order to return to covering sports business.

"These past five years have been some of the most fulfilling of my career," Rovell said in a statement on X. "But transition in the sports media biz is rapid and sports business coverage has become even more essential for fans. I miss the dollars and cents reporting that originally pulled me into this business 23 years ago."

Rovell did not reveal yet where he's headed next, but that announcement could come as soon as the end of the week as this week will be his last with The Action Network.

Rovell has been in reporting in the sports business space for over two decades, starting out with ESPN before moving to CNBC only to return to ESPN again. He left for the Action Network in 2018, coinciding with the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allowed for sports betting to be legal again in different states across the country.

Aside from being an sports reporter that would appear on television for both ESPN and CNBC, Rovell also established himself as a preeminent sports business voice on social media. He has about 1.9 million followers on X.

