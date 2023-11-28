OFFERS
Last chance deals on 17 no. 1 Amazon bestsellers you should shop in the remaining hours of Cyber Monday 2023

Carly Kulzer
Originally Published: November 28, 2023 12:17 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, which includes thousands of items across practically every category, comes to a close tonight, Nov. 27, but you still have a few more hours to take advantage of this year’s best deals. Instead of losing time sifting through the countless deals, we’ve made it easy by curating a list of only no.1 bestsellers with rave reviews that are significantly marked down. We’re talking up to 56% off.

We’ve made sure to make this a versatile deals list that has something for everyone, whether you’re stocking up on household essentials or buying gifts for loved ones, and prices start at just $11. All of these items are backed by thousands of five-star ratings, which is a big reason they’re bestsellers in some of Amazon’s top product categories, and sometimes even holding multiple top spots. The Stanley Tumbler, for example, isn’t only the top-seller in the tumblers and water glasses category, it’s also the no.1 bestseller overall in the kitchen & dining category, meaning it beats out hundreds of thousands of other items.

It’s no surprise that these deals are major sellout risks, so make sure to stock your cart while you still can. This could be your last chance to save on these shopper favorites before the holidays. 

