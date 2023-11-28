OFFERS
Las Vegas Strip brings back legendary rock star for new residency

Kirk O’Neil
Originally Published: November 28, 2023 12:57 a.m.

The Las Vegas Strip has been a top destination this year for some of the most iconic pop and rock music performers, and it will continue that tradition into 2024.

Tropical rock star Jimmy Buffett performed his Life on the Flipside shows March 3 and March 11 at the MGM Grand Garden, six months before passing away from a rare skin cancer.

Foreigner brought its 70s and 80s hits to the Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Las Vegas for eight shows in March and April on its Best of Foreigner 4 & More Live residency. Rock legend John Mellencamp returned to the Strip with two shows March 24-25 at the Wynn Resorts'  (WYNN) - Get Free Report Encore Theatre.

Classic 1970s pop music singer James Taylor and His All-Star Band rolled through the Strip this year at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for five shows in June.

Giant rock band U2 originally began its residency U2/UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere at Sphere Entertainment's  (SPHR) - Get Free Report 20,000-seat Sphere at the Venetian on Sept. 29 and was set to end Dec. 16. The band extended the residency by 11 more shows that resume on Jan. 26 and finish Feb. 18. The Sphere has not said if U2 might extend the residency further or who will be the next headliner to perform a residency at the Sphere.

Classic bands performing in Las Vegas

A couple of classic bands will take the stage at the International Theater at Westgate off the Strip when 70s pop star Barry Manilow takes a break as Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, with such hits as "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "December '63 - Oh What A Night," return to the Westgate for a residency that will run Jan. 12-14, 2024; April 4-6, 2024; July 4-July 6, 2024; and Oct. 24-Oct. 26, 2024.

Rhythm and blues/funk group Kool & The Gang, whose hits include "Celebration, and “Jungle Boogie” takes residency at the International Theater Feb. 9-10, 2024; May 24-25, 2024; Aug. 2-3, 2024; and Oct. 4-5, 2024. 

Rockin' Rod Stewart, who has been performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Entertainment's  (CZR) - Get Free Report Caesars Palace since 2011, said he will wrap up his 200-show residency at the venue with his final shows July 24 to Aug. 7.

Ringo Starr performs with his All Star Band at The Greek Theatre on June 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kevin Winter&solGetty Images

Ringo returns to The Venetian 

Legendary Beatles drummer Ringo Starr will return with his All Starr Band to the Venetian Theater at Apollo Global Management's  (APO) - Get Free Report Venetian Las Vegas for a six-show residency May 22, 25, 26, 29, 31 and June 1, 2024.

Artist and official Platinum presales begin at Ticketmaster Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. Pacific time, while a Live Nation presale begins Nov. 29, 10 a.m., Pacific. Tickets go on sale to the general public Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.

Ringo Starr's All-Starr Band includes Men at Work's Colin Hay, Toto's Steve Lukather and Warren Ham, Average White Band's Hamish Stuart, drummer Gregg Bissonette, who has recorded with David Lee Roth, and Edgar Winter.

Ringo and his band most recently finished its fall 2023 tour from Sept. 17 to Oct. 13, which covered mostly Midwest and Southern states. The band began its 2023 tour in May playing in the West from May 19 to June 17, which included three shows at the Venetian Theater on the Strip on May 24, 26 and 27.

