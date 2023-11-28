Honda is recalling 300,000 of its most popular cars due to a dangerous defect

Despite being cumbersome and uncomfortable, seat belts have proven their worth as a vital, life-saving device in the unfortunate event of a crash.

That's why Honda is recalling over 300,000 vehicles in the United States due to a defect within an important safety component of the seatbelts.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), certain 2023 and 2024 model year Accord sedans and HR-V crossover SUVs might have front seat belt pretensioners that are missing a rivet that secures the quick connector and wire plate.

Said rivet was skipped in the assembly process, and the resulting product was installed into cars.

Without this rivet, the pretensioner -- which helps secure occupants to their seats during a crash -- might not be able to do its job when the unfortunate event occurs; increasing the risk of injury.

A Honda Accord e:PHEV sedan is on display VCG&solGetty Images

The faulty components, made by Joyson Safety Systems, were first brought to the attention of Honda in May 2023. By September, the company started an investigation when it received affected parts and issued a recall. Seven people have filed warranty claims with the automaker, but have not reported any injuries or deaths as a result.

Honda is asking affected owners to take their cars to their local Honda dealership, who will inspect the seat belt pretensioner assemblies, and replace if necessary - free of charge.

According to an estimate made by Honda (HMC) - Get Free Report, roughly 1% of the 303,770 vehicles recalled actually have the faulty part, however, they advise owners to take their cars to the dealers to make sure.

Owners will receive letters in the mail starting on January 8, 2024.

