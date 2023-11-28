GameStop stock fans expect another meme stock rally

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott launches plan to improve water quality in Watson Lake Prescott city manager appoints interim airport director Chino Valley Unified School District Governing Board opts to select internal talent for next superintendent Agencies offering winter shelter in Prescott The Villages at Lynx Creek dedicate veterans memorial with wreath-laying ceremony Two men jailed on drug charges after traffic stop in Cottonwood Man found deceased in Paulden fire Flyin' High Turkey Drive nets over 1,700 turkeys this year Retired U.S. Navy career chief electrician reflects on gratitude for his patriotic service AZ Phil promotes Giving Tuesday outreach as means to support PUSD arts education, outreach programs

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Nov. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

GameStop stock fans expect another meme stock rally

Todd Campbell
Originally Published: November 28, 2023 11:32 p.m.

Based on recent options trading activity, GameStop Corp.  (GME) - Get Free Report stock could be poised for another rally.

The video game retailer’s sales have declined as demand has shifted online. However, it became a fan favorite among Wall Street Bets investors on Reddit late in 2020. Hope that GameStop would reinvent itself under guidance from billionaire investor Ryan Cohen caused shares to skyrocket from $1 in 2020 to over $120 in early 2021.

It’s been a rough ride for shareholders since then. GameStop stock currently trades below $15 per share, leaving many investors underwater. Nevertheless, recent option buying suggests some think GameStop could be poised for another meme stock rally.

GameStop stock investors are betting that shares could skyrocket.

Image source&colon Shutterstock

GameStop rises to fame on meme stock craze

GameStop’s  (GME) - Get Free Report rapid run-up after the Covid outbreak was fueled in part by easy money policies, including record low interest rates, which made it cheap to borrow money to buy stocks on margin, lockdowns, which increased interest in day trading, and stimulus payments, which provided Main Street investors like those on Reddit with money to open brokerage accounts to trade stocks.

The video game company entered the limelight when Wall Street Bets member Keith Gill highlighted the company as a value stock worth buying in July 2020.

Related: GameStop stock higher as billionaire investor Ryan Cohen assumes CEO role

However, shares didn’t really take off until January 2021, when GameStop announced it was appointing Ryan Cohen, the former Chewy founder, Alan Attel, former Chief Marketing Officer, and Jim Grube, former Chewy Chief Financial Officer, to its board of directors.

The appointment of these e-commerce titans ignited hope that GameStop could evolve from a failing mall-based retailer into an online gaming dynamo, catching those betting against the stock flat-footed. 

At the time, GameStop’s short interest had ballooned as hedge funds became overly complacent in the likelihood that the company's brick-and-mortar footprint would be its undoing.

With the increase in Wall Street Bets membership from 3 million to 8 million members in January 2021, more investors turned to online brokers like Robinhood to open positions in GameStop, including using margin. The buying cascade caused share prices to rise, causing a domino effect that forced those who were betting against GameStop to buy shares to replace the ones they’d borrowed to sell short.

Traders bet on another meme stock rally

Ryan Cohen is still at GameStop, serving as the company’s CEO and Chairman of its board of directors. He also still owns about 12% of GameStop via his investment fund, RC Ventures.

More Retail:

This week, activity in GameStop’s December call options soared, suggesting at least some of Cohen’s fans expect the company to say good things when it reports earnings on Dec. 6.

Specifically, Bloomberg reports that Dec. 8 call options with a $20 strike price (the price call buyers will pay if the call option is exercised) traded 17,500 times on Nov. 28.

Most of these positions were new and traded in small amounts, suggesting buyers were Main Street investors, rather than institutions.

A move to $20 would be impressive, given shares are currently trading around $13.50. Shares don’t normally rise by over 50% in a matter of days, but it's possible that option buyers hope to create a frenzy that, at a minimum, causes some short sellers to cover again, allowing them to sell their calls at a profit.

Currently, over 60 million shares are held short, representing roughly 23% of the company's share float, or the number of shares readily available for trading. At average daily trading volume, it would take short sellers roughly 18 days to reverse course and cover their positions, making it an ideal candidate for a squeeze.

Tired of the investing maze? We’ve got the map. Thousands of stocks? Forget them. We zero in on the winners – and we’ll let you in on the secret. Our pros are sharing their top picks NOW. Missed out on the last one? Don’t make that mistake again. Join us today.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: