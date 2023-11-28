Berkshire Hathaway investing giant Charlie Munger dies at 99

Berkshire Hathaway made an announcement on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 28 that Charlie Munger, vice chairman at the company as well as Warren Buffett's longtime partner, has passed away.

"Berkshire Hathaway a few minutes ago was advised by members of Charlie Munger’s family that he peacefully died this morning at a California hospital," a press release read.

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, wishes to say: “Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom and participation.”

The press release goes on to say that Munger's family will handle all affairs pursuant to Charlie’s instructions.

People were quick to take to social media to remember the great investor, who started his first investment business in the sixties.

