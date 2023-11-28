Berkshire Hathaway investing giant Charlie Munger dies at 99

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott launches plan to improve water quality in Watson Lake Prescott city manager appoints interim airport director Chino Valley Unified School District Governing Board opts to select internal talent for next superintendent Agencies offering winter shelter in Prescott The Villages at Lynx Creek dedicate veterans memorial with wreath-laying ceremony Two men jailed on drug charges after traffic stop in Cottonwood Man found deceased in Paulden fire Flyin' High Turkey Drive nets over 1,700 turkeys this year Retired U.S. Navy career chief electrician reflects on gratitude for his patriotic service AZ Phil promotes Giving Tuesday outreach as means to support PUSD arts education, outreach programs

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Nov. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Berkshire Hathaway investing giant Charlie Munger dies at 99

Colette Bennett
Originally Published: November 28, 2023 9:12 p.m.

Berkshire Hathaway made an announcement on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 28 that Charlie Munger, vice chairman at the company as well as Warren Buffett's longtime partner, has passed away.

"Berkshire Hathaway a few minutes ago was advised by members of Charlie Munger’s family that he peacefully died this morning at a California hospital," a press release read.

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, wishes to say: “Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom and participation.”

The press release goes on to say that Munger's family will handle all affairs pursuant to Charlie’s instructions.

People were quick to take to social media to remember the great investor, who started his first investment business in the sixties.

😢😢😢

Charles Munger, Who Helped Buffett Build Berkshire, Dies at 99 https://t.co/aulWwPFVlz

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 28, 2023

The 🐐

R.I.P. Charlie Munger, you will be deeply missed pic.twitter.com/oiCY5WdTxj

— High Yield Harry (@HighyieldHarry) November 28, 2023

RIP Charlie Munger

While that is sad news, the knowledge he shared with the world will live forever pic.twitter.com/bPdbb4rrMb

— Dividend Growth Investor (@DividendGrowth) November 28, 2023

So sad to hear the news of the passing of #CharlieMunger.
My thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends and colleagues at #BerkshireHathaway and, of course, his long-time business partner and friend @WarrenBuffett.
For so many decades, the two of them led an investment…

— Mohamed A. El-Erian (@elerianm) November 28, 2023
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: