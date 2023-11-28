Amazon will expand its controversial palm payment technology to a business near you

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Man found deceased in Paulden fire Flyin' High Turkey Drive nets over 1,700 turkeys this year Retired U.S. Navy career chief electrician reflects on gratitude for his patriotic service AZ Phil promotes Giving Tuesday outreach as means to support PUSD arts education, outreach programs YCSO cold case detectives’ actions break case of 1995 rape; now-52-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested Group files for recall seeking to oust Prescott Mayor Phil Goode Town Talk: Police Department works to serve, protect Prescott Valley DUI Task Force nets 5 DUI arrests, 46 drivers suspected of speeding over Thanksgiving weekend Stuff the Bus effort gears up for 2023 Toys for Tots; Transit, Legion, Chino Chamber partner in Dec. 9 event Prescott Valley OKs agreement for new YMCA; town will own facility, YMCA to operate for 20 years, with possible extensions

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Nov. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Amazon will expand its controversial palm payment technology to a business near you

Patricia Battle
Originally Published: November 28, 2023 6:08 p.m.

Amazon is planning to put to rest the use of PINs, keyfobs, passwords and badges in the world of corporate. The online retail giant has expanded its palm-scanning technology to the business sector as it envisions employees using their palm print as a way to enter office buildings and access secure documents with a system called Amazon One Enterprise.

“The new service enables organizations to provide a fast, convenient, and contactless experience for employees and other authorized users to gain access to physical locations (e.g., data centers, office and residential buildings, airports, hotels and resorts, and educational institutions), as well as digital assets such as restricted software resources (e.g., financial data and HR records)” according to a press release.

Related: Hackers could use your stolen 23andMe DNA data as a weapon

The company claims that previous authentication methods that involve badges and key fobs pose a risk of being “lost, shared, cloned, or stolen.” It also claims that digital methods such as PINs and passwords can be too easily “forgotten, guessable, or shared.”

“For employees, forgetting or replacing badges, PINs, and passwords can lead to frustration, wasted time, and lower productivity.” read the press release. “Organizations have tried to solve these challenges through biometric-based solutions like iris scanning and fingerprint recognition, but these solutions are not always accurate.”

The rolling out of palm-scanning technology into the business world is an expansion of the technology it introduced into Whole Foods stores across the nation in July. The technology enabled Whole Foods customers to pay for their items by hovering their palm over an Amazon One device as opposed to using their wallet or phone to make a purchase.

Amazon One Enterprise already has the thumbs up from several companies looking to implement the technology into their own businesses, some of those companies include Boon Edam, Paznic, IHG Hotels and Resorts and KONE.

The privacy debate rages on

Even though some companies are quick to sign up for Amazon One Enterprise, the biotechnology from Amazon has served as a red flag in the past for privacy and security advocates who have cited safety and invasion of privacy concerns.

For example, in 2022, when the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado planned to implement Amazon One technology in its venue so that fans could enter it without a ticket, human rights groups and music artists penned an open letter condemning the decision, claiming that the technology posed a threat to security and could hinder an enjoyable concert experience. The venue ended up ditching the technology altogether.

“Introducing this Amazon palm scanning option at venues is a slap in the face to fans and artists that have fought so hard to promote safety for everyone at live events.” read the letter. “It’s simply a matter of time before we hear of cases of palm scans misidentifying people in the ways that facial recognition has – often with violent and life altering consequences – but most concerning of all is the fact that this new technology will make the data of thousands of people vulnerable to ongoing government tracking and abuse AND malicious hackers.”

Tired of the investing maze? We’ve got the map. Thousands of stocks? Forget them. We zero in on the winners – and we’ll let you in on the secret. Our pros are sharing their top picks NOW. Missed out on the last one? Don’t make that mistake again. Join us today

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: