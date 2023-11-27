TSA sees busiest travel day on record amid Thanksgiving holiday

TheStreet's J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Monday, November 27th.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I’m J.D. Durkin reporting from the New York Stock Exchange.

Stocks were in the red to close out today's session. The Dow closed down 56 points, the Nasdaq closed down fractionally, and the S&P closed two tenths of a percent lower. This comes as stocks take a bit of a breather after a four-week winning streak on Wall Street.

Investors are continuing to digest latest comments from Fed officials as they look ahead to more Fed speakers throughout the week. Markets will also be keeping a close eye on consumer confidence data out Tuesday, jobless claims, and an important inflation report on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Thanksgiving travel broke records over the holiday weekend. According to the TSA, more than 2.9 million people took to the skies on Sunday – marking the busiest air travel day ever. The previous record was 2.8 million – set in 2019.

Airlines also had a good holiday weekend, both American and United Airlines set their own travel records. American Airlines said it flew 6.5 million passengers, while United checked in 3.2 million.

The busy travel Sunday came despite a cross country storm which delayed hundreds of flights in the Chicago area.

But this travel frenzy isn’t expected to slow down anytime soon. The TSA predicts this holiday season to be its busiest one yet, surpassing pre-pandemic figures. To prepare for travel madness, the TSA recommends passengers allow extra time for big crowds.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.