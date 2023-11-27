OFFERS
The weirdest reason airline passengers choose the middle seat

Jeffrey Quiggle
Originally Published: November 27, 2023 2:15 a.m.

By overwhelming numbers, air travelers prefer aisle seats or window seats over the middle ones.

The window seat offers a view of the outside world from high above it — and an interior surface upon which to rest one's head and even take a nap, for those who are able to do so in flight.

Related: Southwest, American Airlines passengers face looming winter woes

One drawback to the window seat, however, is that it makes it difficult to get up to use a restroom. The occupant of the seat, in a three-seat row, must navigate past two other passengers to reach the aisle.

This point directly explains a key advantage of an aisle seat. The inhabitant of one has easy access to a walk to the restroom and also has a bit of legroom the other seats do not.

With the exception of Southwest Airlines  (LUV) - Get Free Report, whose passengers select their seats according to sections once aboard its planes, most major U.S. airlines allow for seat selection in advance of boarding on the carriers' websites and apps.

With all this in mind, when passengers choose seats digitally on American Airlines  (AAL) - Get Free Report, United Airlines  (UAL) - Get Free Report and Delta Air Lines  (DAL) - Get Free Report, for example, they from time to will see a middle seat selected in a row where the aisle or window seat is still available.

The case for choosing a middle seat

People taking to the skies wonder why a flyer would choose a middle seat over the other options.

One travel expert has a few ideas. And a social media user offers what some might call a very weird, but possibly effective, take on middle seat strategy in general.

"I've always assumed they're trying to maximize the chances of having an empty seat next to them," wrote Gary Leff on The View From the Wing.

He also suggested a couple other thoughts on the empty-seat theory.

"Two passengers together won't pick their row, since those passengers can't sit together," Leff wrote. "And if only one person takes the row, they still have either the window or aisle open beside them."

That's a strategy that usually won't work, Leff conceded. But he said he thinks it is at least a "coherent" idea.

Passengers are seen seated on an aircraft.

Shutterstock

Other reasons for choosing a middle seat are also discussed.

"Ethically, you're entitled to both armrests," Leff argued. "The window passenger can lean into the window, the aisle passenger can lean into the aisle. Since the middle seat passenger has no such option, the correct position is that the middle seat passenger gets both armrests."

There is also the theory that the middle seat offers some of the benefits (although somewhat compromised) of both the aisle- and window-seat experiences.

"You may still be able to see out the window, looking over just one person instead of two if you were at the aisle," Leff explained. "You also only have to climb over one person to get to the lavatory instead of two if you were at the window."

Conversing with your fellow travelers

There is also the increased chance of sitting next to someone who makes for good conversation. On the aisle or window, you have one person to talk with. In the middle, your chances of making an acquaintance or friend double, with a passenger on both your left and right sides.

One social media user appears to prefer flying without carrying on a conversation with his fellow passengers.

His middle seat solution is a little funny and a bit strange, but it may be effective.

"Every time I have a middle seat on a plane I loudly say 'statistically speaking sitting in the middle actually doubles your chances of making a friend,'" wrote @kunkelcomedy on X (formerly Twitter). "No one ever laughs and I've never made a friend, so if you want a quiet flight maybe open with that."

Every time I have a middle seat on a plane I loudly say “statistically speaking sitting in the middle actually doubles your chances of making a friend.” No one ever laughs and I’ve never made a friend, so if you want a quiet flight maybe open with that.

— @dad_hard (@kunkelcomedy) November 9, 2023

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers and their proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now

