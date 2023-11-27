OFFERS
The Dyson shoppers call the ‘best vacuum around’ hit its lowest price ever on Amazon for Cyber Monday — and it’s sure to sell out

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: November 27, 2023 1:45 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Dyson vacuums are all about pairing a modern design with immense cleaning power, but typically, they’re a costly investment. It’s Cyber Monday, though, so Amazon just rolled out rare discounts on Dyson vacuums, including the lowest price ever for one that has been purchased over 2,000 times in the last month.

Dyson’s V11 Extra cordless vacuum cleaner is down to just $420, the lowest price ever according to Amazon price tracker camelcamelcamel. It’s a $180 savings from the regular $600 price tag, and Amazon Prime members score free, fast shipping.

You aren’t just getting a Dyson vacuum for that price, but also nine cleaning attachments and even a charging mount. Discounts on Dyson don’t generally last long, like with the Black Friday deal on the Dyson V8, so if you’re sold, head to Amazon and score the V11 while it’s 30% off.

If you don't need an assortment of extra tools, you can also save on the entry-level V11 Core, which features the same 60 minute runtime and the advanced main brushroll that detangles as it cleans. It's 39% off at $349, a $221 discount from the $570 regular price, although stock is fluctuating even as we write this. Read on for more Dyson savings on Amazon, happening now. 

Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $420 (was $600) at Amazon

Amazon

Get It.

With a striking red and purple design, the Dyson V11 is one of the brand’s most powerful on the market but still exceptionally easy to move around. It weighs in at just 6.5-lbs, and easily converts to a handheld cleaner. Just slide off the main pole and slip on one of the included attachments, which can handle everything from pet hair to large crumbs. For just $420, you get the main detangling Motorbar cleaner head along with a crevice, hair screw, mattress, and combination tool, plus an extension hose and a stubborn dirt brush. Consider it your new favorite cleaning arsenal.

Small yet mighty, the V11 comes packed with a motor that boasts up to 125,000 rotations per minute, with the brand claiming it’s 60% more powerful than the bestselling V8 vacuum cleaner, which is now nearly sold out after being discounted over the weekend. With just one full charge, you get up to 60 minutes of run time.

Best of all, the V11 vacuum cleaner is simply controlled by a button on the top, with a small LED screen you can use to rotate through three cleaning modes and see how much cleaning time you have left on the charge as well.

When trying to describe the V11, multiple Amazon reviewers simply called it the “best vacuum ever,” and this shopper wrote: “Super lightweight. Easy to maneuver. Picks up more pet hair, dust, and dander out of our carpets than any other vacuum I’ve used. If you’re serious about cleaning, Dyson is the way to go.”

“Wonderful vacuum,” wrote another shopper who had wanted a Dyson for quite some time. “I am amazed how well it picks up dirt and pet hair. The battery lasted through my whole house… So glad I decided to take the plunge.”

At just $420, there has never been a cheaper time to get the Dyson V11 Extra vacuum cleaner on Amazon. If you’ve always wanted a Dyson, but were waiting for it to come down in price, this Cyber Monday deal is not one to miss.

Additionally, if you’re after an even more technologically-advanced Dyson, the V12 Detect with a super-power is down to $499—a 23% or $151 discount from the $650 regular price. It’s not just lighter than the V11 at 5.1-lbs, but it also features a green laser light built into its cleaning head to reveal hidden dust and debris on hard surfaces. I’ve used this one, and it turns vacuuming into a fun little game. Plus, you get five accessories as well as the charging dock in the box.

Like the V11 deal, this is the lowest price we’ve tracked for the V12 Detect cordless vacuum cleaner.

Dyson V12 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $499 (was $650) at Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

Get It.

Alongside the discounted V11 and V12 cordless vacuums, you can also save on these Dyson products for Cyber Monday 2023 on Amazon:

  • Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $220 (was $350) at Amazon
  • Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $600 (was $750) at Amazon
  • Dyson Gen 5 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $749 (was $950) at Amazon
  • Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07, $550 (was $750) at Amazon
  • Dyson Hot+Cool Heater and Fan AM09, $300 (was $470) at Amazon
  • Dyson Cool Tower Fan AM07, $250 (was $370) at Amazon

More Can't-Miss Cyber Monday 2023 Deals:

