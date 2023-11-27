The Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2023 Lightning Deals
As you trudge back to your desk, full after a weekend of Thanksgiving feasts and fending off your relatives' nosy question, perhaps you've come to realize that your holiday shopping list is nowhere near complete. The final shopping holiday of the year is in full swing, and as the end of Cyber Monday deals draws near, we're scouting out of the final lighting deals on Amazon.
Whether it be stocking stuffers, major appliances (like TVs or vacuums), or simply refilling your pantry after raiding it all weekend, the countdown is ticking on these deals. Be sure to check back frequently, as we'll be adding Amazon sales in real-time.
What are Amazon Lightning Deals?
These are limited-stock and time-sensitive deals for a particular product, service or company taking part in the Cyber Monday sale. New deals go live approximately every 30 minutes, and each day will feature new and unique deals. Be sure to sign up for a Prime membership if you haven't already!
Cyber Monday 2023 Deals
Posted 11:41 a.m. Eastern
Cast Iron Skillet 8-inch, $30 (was $40)- 25% off
Turntable Record Player, $136 (was $170)- 20% off
42% claimed
Magnetic Tile Building Blocks, $40 (was $60)- 33% off
3-pack Apple Fast Charger, $15 (was $60)- 75% off
80% claimed
imarku Japanese Chef Knife, $27 (was $70)- 61% off
Posted 10:27 a.m. Eastern
Samsonite Expandable Luggage, $130 (was $290) - 55% off
33% claimed
Shiatsu Foot Massager, $200 (was $260) - 23% off
34% claimed
Knife Set with Block, $80 (was $100) - 20% off
86% claimed
Wearable Blanket Hoodie, $26 (was $32) - 20% off
63% claimed
Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet, $192 (was $320) - 40% off
7% claimed
