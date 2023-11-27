The Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2023 Lightning Deals

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
AZ Phil promotes Giving Tuesday outreach as means to support PUSD arts education, outreach programs DUI Task Force nets 5 DUI arrests, 46 drivers suspected of speeding over Thanksgiving weekend YCSO seeking information about severely injured man found in Prescott Valley roadway Picture This: Prescott rings in ‘Christmas City’ season Superintendent’s Corner: Good news from PUSD! PUSD leaders survey families, community about possible bond vote for 2024 ballot Mine in subdivision near Chino Valley stopped: neighbor bought the property Board suspends Prescott nurse’s license for improper use of sedative Hobbs, Mayes want judge to toss lawsuit Horne filed tied to ‘dual-language’ programs Pavement repairs for Willow Creek Road scheduled week of Nov. 27

Subscribe Now
Monday, Nov. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

The Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2023 Lightning Deals

Stephanie Quick
Originally Published: November 27, 2023 4:24 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

As you trudge back to your desk, full after a weekend of Thanksgiving feasts and fending off your relatives' nosy question, perhaps you've come to realize that your holiday shopping list is nowhere near complete. The final shopping holiday of the year is in full swing, and as the end of Cyber Monday deals draws near, we're scouting out of the final lighting deals on Amazon. 

Whether it be stocking stuffers, major appliances (like TVs or vacuums), or simply refilling your pantry after raiding it all weekend, the countdown is ticking on these deals. Be sure to check back frequently, as we'll be adding Amazon sales in real-time.

What are Amazon Lightning Deals?

These are limited-stock and time-sensitive deals for a particular product, service or company taking part in the Cyber Monday sale. New deals go live approximately every 30 minutes, and each day will feature new and unique deals. Be sure to sign up for a Prime membership if you haven't already!

Cyber Monday 2023 Deals

Posted 11:41 a.m. Eastern

Cast Iron Skillet 8-inch, $30 (was $40)- 25% off

Amazon

Get It.

Turntable Record Player, $136 (was $170)- 20% off

Amazon

Get It.

42% claimed

Magnetic Tile Building Blocks, $40 (was $60)- 33% off

Amazon

Get It.

3-pack Apple Fast Charger, $15 (was $60)- 75% off

Amazon

Get It.

80% claimed

imarku Japanese Chef Knife, $27 (was $70)- 61% off

Amazon

Get It.

Posted 10:27 a.m. Eastern

Samsonite Expandable Luggage, $130 (was $290) - 55% off

Amazon

Get It.

33% claimed

Shiatsu Foot Massager, $200 (was $260) - 23% off

Amazon

Get It.

34% claimed

Knife Set with Block, $80 (was $100) - 20% off

Amazon

Get It.

86% claimed

Wearable Blanket Hoodie, $26 (was $32) - 20% off

Amazon

Get It.

63% claimed

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet, $192 (was $320) - 40% off

Amazon

Get It.

7% claimed

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: