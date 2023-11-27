Pets of the Week: CC & Obi (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

CC and Obi, Obi is a 5-year-old male orange tabby stripe with yellow eyes, while CC is a 5-year-old male orange ticked tabby with green eyes. These boys are bonded and need to be adopted together. Both are very sweet and need a quiet home together.

To meet CC and Obi, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, please visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.