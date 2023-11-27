Pet of the Week: Huckleberry (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Meet Huckleberry! Huck is an approximately 1-year-old mixed breed. He came to the shelter with his friend, Grizzly. Huck is a young, energetic boy who would benefit from basic obedience training. He would thrive in an active household, with very little time left alone. We believe Huck suffers from separation anxiety. He will go to great lengths to escape in order to find and be with his people. A heavy-duty escape proof kennel specifically made for dogs with anxiety is highly recommended.

Huckleberry seems to be dog-selective, so a meet and greet will be required before being adopted into a home with other dogs. We do not know how Huck feels about cats. He is neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $150.

If you would like to meet Huck, please give us at 928-636-4223 ext. 7 to set up an appointment.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.