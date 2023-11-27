Pet of the Week: Huckleberry (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
AZ Phil promotes Giving Tuesday outreach as means to support PUSD arts education, outreach programs DUI Task Force nets 5 DUI arrests, 46 drivers suspected of speeding over Thanksgiving weekend YCSO seeking information about severely injured man found in Prescott Valley roadway Picture This: Prescott rings in ‘Christmas City’ season Superintendent’s Corner: Good news from PUSD! PUSD leaders survey families, community about possible bond vote for 2024 ballot Mine in subdivision near Chino Valley stopped: neighbor bought the property Board suspends Prescott nurse’s license for improper use of sedative Hobbs, Mayes want judge to toss lawsuit Horne filed tied to ‘dual-language’ programs Pavement repairs for Willow Creek Road scheduled week of Nov. 27

Subscribe Now
Monday, Nov. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Pet of the Week: Huckleberry (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Huckleberry is an approximately 1-year-old mixed breed. He would thrive in an active household, with very little time left alone. (Courtesy photo)

Huckleberry is an approximately 1-year-old mixed breed. He would thrive in an active household, with very little time left alone. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: November 27, 2023 4:12 p.m.

Meet Huckleberry! Huck is an approximately 1-year-old mixed breed. He came to the shelter with his friend, Grizzly. Huck is a young, energetic boy who would benefit from basic obedience training. He would thrive in an active household, with very little time left alone. We believe Huck suffers from separation anxiety. He will go to great lengths to escape in order to find and be with his people. A heavy-duty escape proof kennel specifically made for dogs with anxiety is highly recommended.

Huckleberry seems to be dog-selective, so a meet and greet will be required before being adopted into a home with other dogs. We do not know how Huck feels about cats. He is neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $150.

If you would like to meet Huck, please give us at 928-636-4223 ext. 7 to set up an appointment.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: