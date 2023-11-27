OFFERS
Pet of the Week: Buckeye (United Animal Friends)

Buckeye is a bundle of puppy energy, eager to embark on fun adventures. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: November 27, 2023 4:16 p.m.

Buckeye is a bundle of puppy energy, eager to embark on fun adventures. He’s the first to wag his tail at the prospect of a walk, the first to investigate a new scent, and the first to tackle an athletic game of fetch.

While the Cattle Dog mix loves playtime, he’s equally passionate about building strong bonds with his humans. Whether it’s cuddling up on the couch or joining you on outdoor escapades, Buckeye is always up for quality time with his humans. An affectionate 4-month-old, Buckeye is friendly with everyone.

Buckeye is currently living in a United Animal Friends foster home with three other dogs where his sweet loving nature shines through. He walks well on a leash and sleeps all night in his crate. He is an expert with the doggie door and is well on his way to being housetrained.

If you are interested in adopting this outgoing charmer, please visit https://unitedanimalfriends.org/adoptable-dogs/ and click the “Apply for Adoption” button on his page. To ensure the best fit, UAF conducts a home visit to meet other pets and verify a safe, secure yard.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.

