New details about the Tesla Cybertruck reveal some disappointing information ahead of its reveal

After delays, tribulations and a weird demonstration involving Joe Rogan and his bow and arrow, the first production version of the Tesla Cybertruck is set to be delivered to customers on Nov. 30 at its Austin, Texas, Gigafactory.

The angular, futuristic truck has its fans and critics, however, new information might suggest that the "Cybertruck" might just be all looks.

In a photo shared by @dyldebus on X, formerly known as Twitter, an information graphic at a San Diego Tesla showroom revealed that the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report Cybertruck has a towing capacity of 11,000 pounds and a payload capacity of 2,500 pounds in its truck bed.

When Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduced the Cybertruck more than four years ago during a now-infamous reveal event, the top trim version boasted a max towing capacity of 14,000 pounds and a payload capacity of 3,500 pounds in its truck bed.

In comparison, Ford says that its F-250 Super Duty pickup has a towing capacity of 17,300-22,000 pounds, depending on engine.

However, compared to its electric pickup brethren, the Cybertruck slots right in with rivals. The Rivian (RIVN) - Get Free Report R1T also has a 11,000 pound towing capacity, but the Ford (F) - Get Free Report F-150 Lightning has a maximum towing capacity of 10,000 pounds.

But when it comes to hauling items in its truck bed, the Cybertruck does have a slight advantage over the Rivian and the Ford, which can handle up to 1,760 and 2,235 pounds, respectively.

Despite not exactly achieving key points of Musk's original benchmarks, the Cybertruck to be shown at Tesla's event on Nov. 30 will have the unique, stainless steel body as was shown in 2019, which might be enough to entice Tesla fanboys and exquisitely different motorists alike.

