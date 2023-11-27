If you buy yourself one thing this Cyber Monday, it should be a TikTok-loved cleaning gadget that’s 55% off

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Not only is Cyber Monday a great time to cross people off your holiday shopping list, but it’s also a prime opportunity to treat yourself to everyday essentials for less. For example, Amazon’s massive Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale 2023 features thousands upon thousands of markdowns on cleaning gadgets like vacuum cleaners, humidifiers, and electric spin scrubbers.

If you’ve been wanting to try a TikTok-loved cleaning tool, the top-selling Voweek Electric Spin Scrubber happens to be nearly 55% off right now at just $40 as opposed to $90 thanks to a 53% discount combined with a 5% clickable coupon. Over 20,000 people have already rushed to buy the household gadget recently, and it has more than 5,600 five-star ratings, so you know it’s good. It comes with everything you need to start cleaning, including a charging station, four interchangeable brush heads, and a cordless base with an extendable handle that reaches from 27-inches to 43-inches for cleaning baseboards, ceilings, and fans.

The reason so many people are turning to this spin scrubber instead of using an ordinary sponge is because it “saves time and effort” by doing the dirty work for you, according to several shoppers. It uses a powerful 380-RPM motor to wipe away even the most stubborn stains from all types of surfaces, such as shower tile, hard floors, countertops, and more. Each of the brush heads are specifically designed to make cleaning hard-to-reach areas much easier. The hard flat brush is recommended for large areas, the corner brush is ideal for curved spots, the small flat brush is meant to tackle detail work, and the pointed brush works great for cleaning gaps.

Choose from two spin speeds—high and low—and let the scrubber do the rest. It requires minimal effort on your part and might just need light pressure to get rid of hard stains. On a single charge, it can last up to 120 minutes, which is plenty of time to complete multiple cleaning jobs. For the best results, any cleaning solutions should be added to the surface you’re working on instead of directly onto the spin scrubber.

Although the cleaning tool shouldn’t be submerged in water, it’s able to withstand small splashes, meaning it’s safe to use for cleaning showers, bathtubs, and sinks. The brush heads should be removed from the base before you clean them since they need to be soaked in water to help keep them in good condition.

If the low price point makes you skeptical about the quality of this spin scrubber, take it from the thousands of shoppers who have given it a five-star rating. One person went as far as to say that it “made my 40-year-old gray grout white again.”

“I was really tired of getting on my hands and knees and cleaning my one shower that seemed to grow mold faster than anything else in the house,” another reviewer wrote. “I honestly expected [the spin scrubber] to either be a weak motor or fall apart after a few uses, but no, I am thrilled to report the motor is nice and hearty and I have used it several times a month since I bought it and it's doing just fine. This thing is a godsend. If you have mobility issues, this is a joint saver! My knees thanked me for buying this.”

You only have a few more hours to shop 2023 Cyber Monday deals, and that means the Voweek Electric Spin Scrubber won’t be on sale for $40 much longer.

