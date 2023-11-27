Here's how Walmart fights retail theft and shoplifting

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
YCSO seeking information about severely injured man found in Prescott Valley roadway Picture This: Prescott rings in ‘Christmas City’ season Superintendent’s Corner: Good news from PUSD! PUSD leaders survey families, community about possible bond vote for 2024 ballot Mine in subdivision near Chino Valley stopped: neighbor bought the property Board suspends Prescott nurse’s license for improper use of sedative Hobbs, Mayes want judge to toss lawsuit Horne filed tied to ‘dual-language’ programs Pavement repairs for Willow Creek Road scheduled week of Nov. 27 Construction work zone shifts again on Glassford Hill Road Doug George of Prescott Noon Lions Club honored

Subscribe Now
Monday, Nov. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Here's how Walmart fights retail theft and shoplifting

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: November 27, 2023 2:20 p.m.

Over the past few years, a number of major retail CEOs have talked about the growing impact of retail theft. The CEOs of Target, Walgreens, and Walmart have all made it seem like rising theft has been a massive issue that's dragging down their bottom lines. 

In many cases, they talk about organized retail crime (ORC), which the National Retail Federation defines as "the large-scale theft of retail merchandise with the intent to resell the items for financial gain." 

Related: Retail-theft expert has an answer for Walmart, Target and Kroger

Instead of customers sticking an item in their pocket, hiding it under a coat, or bagging items not scanned at self-checkout, ORC is more sinister.

"ORC typically involves a criminal enterprise employing a group of individuals who steal large quantities of merchandise from a number of stores and a fencing operation that converts the stolen goods into cash," the NRF shared.

Retailers have been losing more from various types of theft, but the actual increases are relatively marginal.

"The average shrink rate in 2022 increased to 1.6%, up from 1.4% in 2021 and in line with shrink rates seen in 2020 and 2019, according to NRF’s latest National Retail Security Survey. When taken as a percentage of total retail sales, that represents $112.1 billion in losses in 2022, up from $93.9 billion in 2021."

Retailers have taken some big steps to cut that down including Walmart allowing workers to shut off self-checkout lanes so managers can check for theft, closing select locations, and adding a police station to an Atlanta store. But, the core of Walmart's loss-prevention efforts remains fairly old-school.

Walmart has seen a rise in theft in its stores.

Image source&colon Joe Raedle&solGetty Images

Walmart uses classic anti-theft measures 

While it has tried some newer tactics, Walmart also uses a tried-and-true system to prevent shoplifting, according to Attorney911.com, a Texas law firm that defends people who get arrested on shoplifting charges.

'Walmart has loss prevention officers at every store that watch for shoplifters. They are on the floor and in the back watching everyone on camera," the company shared. 

Loss prevention personnel are also watching the self-checkout lanes. 

"A common shoplifting case the loss prevention officers look for is when a person scans some items but leaves others in the basket and tries to exit the store without paying for those items. Or a person simply walks by the cash registers without stopping to scan any of their items," Attorney911's web page added.

If Walmart catches someone stealing, in most cases, the police are called.

"Although anti-theft practices and policies can vary between stores, Walmart will often call the cops for shoplifting offenses. If you are caught shoplifting from a Walmart, a loss prevention officer may reasonably detain you at the store until the police arrive," the site noted.

Walmart does not share its specific theft protection programs, according to a statement sent to TheStreet.

"We have asset protection policies but don’t publicly talk about security measures in our stores. However, we’re always looking for ways to protect our associates, customers and merchandise," a spokesperson shared. .

Walmart comments on its shrink prevention efforts

Walmart President John Furner addressed the company's shrink issues during its first-quarter earnings call.  

"And as we've said in the past, it's been challenging for us. It's been challenging really for — for all of retail. So, we're going to actively manage this issue. We always do, we always have, and we're going to continue to take the steps that are reasonable and required to make sure we're protecting our customers, protecting our associates, and protecting our assets and inventory," he said.

Furner also noted that he does not believe that Walmart alone can solve the problem.

"It will take communities stepping up and enforcing the law to be able to — to bring this issue back under control," he added.

 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: