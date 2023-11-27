OFFERS
Monday, Nov. 27
Employees seek more ay to return to the office

Tony Owusu
Originally Published: November 27, 2023 8:53 p.m.

For about a year now employers have been making the push to get the workers they sent away during the pandemic to come back to the office. 

Tech companies, many of whom downsized immensely this year, have been more heavy-handed with their approach. 

Last month, Amazon reportedly told its employees that if they don't return to the office like it has mandated then their job promotions are on the line.

"If your role is expected to work from the office 3+ days a week and you are not in compliance, your manager will be made aware and VP approval will be required," a leaked internal document said. 

While that approach may work at a place like Amazon, it is probably somewhat tougher for other companies to use that tactic.

So what can company's do to coax their employees back under the fluorescent lights of their offices? A recent poll from NORC at the University of Chicago of nearly 1,100 HR reps and over 1,150 paid employees who work hybrid jobs may shed some light on the answer. 

For the HR reps where at least 10% of employees who can work remotely do so at least two days a week, about half said their employees were somewhat comfortable coming back while 39% said they were extremely or very comfortable returning to the office. The other 12% said they were not very or not at all comfortable. 

About a third said they were happy, another third said they were very or somewhat unhappy and about a third said their employees were neutral about the change. 

Meanwhile there is one thing nearly half of the employees surveyed said would make their transition back to the office more satisfying: higher pay. 

"Among hybrid workers, 55% would consider higher pay for in-person work an incentive to come into the office more often. Forty-four percent of employees who always work remotely say more pay for working in-person would encourage them to work in-person more often," according to the report. 

But other incentives also tipped the scale in favor of employers 

About 40% said providing snacks, lunches, beverages and treats would increase their satisfaction by "a lot" in returning to the office while 35% said providing commuter benefits would do so. 

About 30% listed providing office amenities like standing desks, quiet working pods, couches and soft chairs would do the trick. Offering childcare options was also high on the list as was ambiance setters like music, social spaces and games in the office. 

