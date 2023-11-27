Cyber Monday sales may top $12 billion following record online Black Friday spending

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
YCSO seeking information about severely injured man found in Prescott Valley roadway Picture This: Prescott rings in ‘Christmas City’ season Superintendent’s Corner: Good news from PUSD! PUSD leaders survey families, community about possible bond vote for 2024 ballot Mine in subdivision near Chino Valley stopped: neighbor bought the property Board suspends Prescott nurse’s license for improper use of sedative Hobbs, Mayes want judge to toss lawsuit Horne filed tied to ‘dual-language’ programs Pavement repairs for Willow Creek Road scheduled week of Nov. 27 Construction work zone shifts again on Glassford Hill Road Doug George of Prescott Noon Lions Club honored

Subscribe Now
Monday, Nov. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Cyber Monday sales may top $12 billion following record online Black Friday spending

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: November 27, 2023 11:35 a.m.

Americans are expected to spend billions on Cyber Monday sales, according to Adobe Analytics, following on from record online spending on Black Friday, but retailers will need to extend their heavy holiday-season discounts in order to win cash-strapped shoppers.

Adobe Analytics, which tracks online spending trends through data collected from its Adobe Experience Cloud service, predicts online spending for Cyber Monday will rise around 5.4% from last year to $12 billion, adding to the $10 billion spent over the holiday weekend and the record $9.8 billion Black Friday splurge. 

Overall sales for 'Cyber Week', which includes the five days beginning on Thanksgiving, were up 5.4% from last year to $37.2 billion, Adobe estimated. 

“The decline in online prices over the last year has created a favorable environment for consumers with strong discounts this season that are tempting even the most price conscious consumers," said Vivek Pandya, lead analyst, Adobe Digital Insights.

Perhaps reflecting hybrid and 'work-from-home' dynamics, or a younger consumer demographic, Adobe said its expects Cyber Monday sales made through mobile devices to exceed orders from desktop computers for the first time on record.

Mastercard SpendingPulse, meanwhile, estimated that overall Black Friday sales rose 2.5% from last year, paced by an 8.5% increase in e-commerce sales. In-store transaction, Mastercard said, were only up 1.1%. 

“Consumers are navigating the holiday season well and taking advantage of holiday promotions, giving them ample choice as they hunt for gifts for everyone on their list,” said Mastercard senior advisor Steve Sadove. “Consumers are also shopping smarter, using all of their tools – from searching across channels to cross checking on apps and websites – to maximize value while they spend time with friends and family.”

Related: Retail sales slow, but top Wall Street forecasts, as inflation pressures ease

The overall spending backdrop, however, suggests added pressure on retail profit margins for this year's holiday season as consumers grow more cautious on the state of the broader economy, run-down their pandemic era savings and continue to feel pinched from high inflation and the resumption of student loan payments.

The University of Michigan's closely-tracked consumer sentiment index, published last week, showed inflation expectations rising for a second consecutive month in November, while overall optimism slumped for a fourth straight month. 

Walmart  (WMT) - Get Free Report, the world's biggest retailer, highlighted cautious consumer spending trends in its third quarter earnings report earlier this month, noting "somewhat uneven" sales 

"We're seeing credit tightening, we've seen consumer balance sheets that are getting back close to pre-pandemic levels. You've got the repayment of student loans which affects about 27 million Americans," said Walmart CFO John David Rainey.  

"There's a number of different reasons, we can't put our finger on it exactly. And so, that's why we take a little bit more of a cautious stance as we go into the fourth quarter," he told investors on a November 16 conference call. 

Target  (TGT) - Get Free Report CEO Brian Cornell also citing the impact of both high energy prices and overall inflation levels, noting that "it all puts pressure on discretionary spending."

"On the top line, our expectations reflect our continued near-term caution, leading us to maintain our prior guidance for a mid-single-digit decline in Q4 comparable sales," he told investors on November 15.  "On the bottom line, we're also maintaining a cautious posture, particularly because the fourth quarter is typically a very promotional season."

  • Get investment guidance from trusted portfolio managers without the management fees. Sign up for Action Alerts PLUS now.
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: