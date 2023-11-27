AZ Phil promotes Giving Tuesday outreach as means to support PUSD arts education, outreach programs

On Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28, the Arizona Philharmonic asks the greater Prescott community to be generous with supporting its end-of-year giving campaign with donations to support the Prescott Unified School District education and outreach programs.

“Each year we open our hearts and give to causes we believe make a difference in our community, and this year on #Giving Tuesday we hope you will add Arizona Philharmonic to your giving list,” an organization news release stated.

In June, the Arizona Philharmonic signed a contract with PUSD to make the Ruth Street Theater its performance “home” for its next three seasons. The musical organization has worked with the district to upgrade facilities in what leaders describe as a three-decade “performing arts jewel.”

The Arizona Philharmonic (AZ Phil) is now in its sixth season of offering the community an area of musical experiences from symphonies to The Nutcracker ballet during the Christmas holidays.

PUSD events the musical organization intends to support this year include the “Art 4 All pay-what-what-you-can” ticketing program and an expansion of diversified concerts and programming for all community members.

All gifts are intended to support “our vision of artistic excellence, outstanding educational outreach and a diverse local music scene,” the release said.

-Nanci Hutson, The Daily Courier