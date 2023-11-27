OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
AZ Phil promotes Giving Tuesday outreach as means to support PUSD arts education, outreach programs DUI Task Force nets 5 DUI arrests, 46 drivers suspected of speeding over Thanksgiving weekend YCSO seeking information about severely injured man found in Prescott Valley roadway Picture This: Prescott rings in ‘Christmas City’ season Superintendent’s Corner: Good news from PUSD! PUSD leaders survey families, community about possible bond vote for 2024 ballot Mine in subdivision near Chino Valley stopped: neighbor bought the property Board suspends Prescott nurse’s license for improper use of sedative Hobbs, Mayes want judge to toss lawsuit Horne filed tied to ‘dual-language’ programs Pavement repairs for Willow Creek Road scheduled week of Nov. 27

Subscribe Now
Monday, Nov. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

AZ Phil promotes Giving Tuesday outreach as means to support PUSD arts education, outreach programs

The Arizona Philharmonic is asking the community to be generous with supporting its end-of-year giving campaign with donations to support the Prescott Unified School District education and outreach programs. Giving Tuesday is Nov. 28, 2023. (Courtesy photo)

The Arizona Philharmonic is asking the community to be generous with supporting its end-of-year giving campaign with donations to support the Prescott Unified School District education and outreach programs. Giving Tuesday is Nov. 28, 2023. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: November 27, 2023 4:21 p.m.

On Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28, the Arizona Philharmonic asks the greater Prescott community to be generous with supporting its end-of-year giving campaign with donations to support the Prescott Unified School District education and outreach programs.

“Each year we open our hearts and give to causes we believe make a difference in our community, and this year on #Giving Tuesday we hope you will add Arizona Philharmonic to your giving list,” an organization news release stated.

In June, the Arizona Philharmonic signed a contract with PUSD to make the Ruth Street Theater its performance “home” for its next three seasons. The musical organization has worked with the district to upgrade facilities in what leaders describe as a three-decade “performing arts jewel.”

The Arizona Philharmonic (AZ Phil) is now in its sixth season of offering the community an area of musical experiences from symphonies to The Nutcracker ballet during the Christmas holidays.

PUSD events the musical organization intends to support this year include the “Art 4 All pay-what-what-you-can” ticketing program and an expansion of diversified concerts and programming for all community members.

All gifts are intended to support “our vision of artistic excellence, outstanding educational outreach and a diverse local music scene,” the release said.

-Nanci Hutson, The Daily Courier

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: