AirTags, Yeti, Asics, and more bestselling Black Friday deals you can still get on sale for Cyber Monday at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While we’re still tracking the best deals available for Cyber Monday today, we’re also looking back at what our readers have been purchasing this past Black Friday and Cyber Weekend. From Apple’s AirTags to a pair of Asics running sneakers and Yeti mugs, these are the most popular deals you can still score for Cyber Monday.

Of course, you’ll want to subscribe to Amazon Prime to score the best deals the fastest. You’ll instantly unlock free, fast shipping and access to exclusive deals and services like Prime Video and Amazon Music. You can sign up for a free trial here, after which it’s $15 a month or $139 a year.

Ahead, we’re sharing the 11 most popular products that our readers bought from across The Arena Group, with TheStreet included alongside Parade, SI Showcase, and Men’s Journal.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack, $80 (was $99) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 19% off at $80, which is the lowest price of the entire year.

The easiest way to track a bag, suitcase, or any item if you have an iPhone.

A 4.8-star out of 5-star overall rating.

What shoppers are saying:

“I have one in my wallet, one on my keychain and I probably open my Find my AirTag app a minimum of twice daily to find my wallet or keys. This has saved me hours since I never remember where I put them down,” wrote one Amazon shopper who rated this four-pack of AirTags five stars.

Yeti Rambler 14-oz Mug With MagSlider Lid, $21 (was $30) at Amazon

The stats:

30% off at $21.

30,000+ bought in the last month.

A 4.7-star out of 5-star rating.

What shoppers are saying:

This shopper wrote, “This mug has become an indispensable companion for my outdoor adventures, daily commutes, and cozy evenings at home. With its exceptional performance and unbeatable durability, it has truly earned its spot as my favorite mug.”

Asics Men’s Gel-Kayano 29 Running Shoes, From $70 (was $160) at Amazon

The stats:

Up to 56% off at $70, depending on size and color.

The No. 1 bestseller in men’s road running shoes.

A 4.6-star out of 5-star rating.

What shoppers are saying:

“I have been buying the Gel Kayano shoe for over 15 years. They are the most comfortable shoe I own,” wrote one shopper who rated them a full five stars.

Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop Kit, $21 (was $30) at Amazon

The stats:

30% off at $21.

30,000+ bought in the last month.

A 4.5-star out of 5-star rating.

What shoppers are saying:

“I tried this and oh my gosh, it is next level! It really cleans well, and the length of the cleaning base/pads is much larger than the regular swiffer. I'm impressed,” wrote one Amazon shopper.

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker, $60 (was $100) at Amazon

The stats:

Now 40% off at $60.

20,000+ bought in the last month.

A 4.5-star out of 5-star rating, and the No. 1 bestseller in single-serve brewers.

What shoppers are saying:

This five-star reviewer shared, “We have a small apartment and this Keurig was the perfect size for our limited counter space. … So easy to use and the coffee is always hot! We love it!”

American Soft Linen Luxury 6-Piece Towel Set, $40 (was $80) at Amazon

The stats:

50% off at $40.

5,000+ bought in the last month.

A 4.4-star out of 5-star rating, and the No. 1 bestseller in bath towels.

What shoppers are saying:

“The American Soft Linen Luxury Washcloths have quickly become a favorite addition to my bathroom. As someone who appreciates the finer things in life, these washcloths have exceeded my expectations in both softness and quality,” wrote one shopper.

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum, $298 (was $600) at Amazon

The stats:

50% off at $298.

10,000+ bought in the last month.

Scoring a 4.3-out of 5-star rating.

What shoppers are saying:

“I was so impressed I got two of these for my house. Cleans very well on carpet and solid floors with three dogs … Very happy with these,” wrote one shopper who rated this Shark robot vacuum five stars.

Beckham Hotel Collection Queen Bed Pillows 2-Pack, $37 (was $61) at Amazon

The stats:

40% off at $37 by clipping on-page coupon.

90,000+ bought in the last month.

A 4.4-star out of 5-star rating.

What shoppers are saying:

“I absolutely love these pillows. I toss & turn all night so I need a pillow that will hold up and these absolutely do. They are so comfortable,” wrote one shopper.

Anker Nano Power Bank 30-Watt, $35 (was $50) at Amazon

The stats:

30% off at $35.

A 4.6-star out of 5-star rating.

The Anker Nano Power Bank is small enough to fit in a pocket, offering a 10,000mAh battery to fuel up your devices and a screen to see how long it will last.

What shoppers are saying:

“This Little Charger That Could... And Did!”, started one shopper who continued, “It's a pint-sized powerhouse with more pep than a puppy on its first espresso.”

Waytalk Professional Ionic Hair Dryer, $40 (was $55) at Amazon

The stats:

28% off at $40.

10,000+ bought in the last month.

A 4.5-star out of 5-star rating.

What shoppers are saying:

“This is the best hair dryer I have had! It is lightweight, has several settings for control, and quiet,” wrote one Amazon shopper.

Hey Dude Men’s Wally Canvas Mono Shoes, $33 (was $65) at Amazon

The stats:

50% off at $33.

400+ bought in the last month.

A 4.3-star out of 5-star rating.

What shoppers are saying:

“Comfortable and don’t run as small as the others. … They are so comfy and look so nice,” described one shopper who rated them five stars.

More Can’t-Miss Cyber Monday 2023 Deals: