A new Cybertruck competitor is coming (very soon)

For Ian Callum, the Skye isn't the limit, it's just the beginning.

Over the years, the British car designer has worked for such companies as Ford (F) - Get Free Report, Aston Martin, where he designed the V12 Vanquish, and Jaguar, where he was director of design for 20 years.

Related: Instagram is still plagued by a disturbing issue that Meta says it's making headway on solving

In 2019, he formed his own company, Callum Design, which recently produced an updated version of the Vanquish.

Now, Callum has created the Skye, a lightweight electric off-roader with a 2+2 cabin that is the first car conceptualized, designed and engineered by Callum.

Two versions planned

Named after the island on the northwest coast of Callum's native Scotland, the Skye is billed as "a high-performance multi-terrain electric vehicle, created for discerning owners seeking extraordinary on- and off-road adventures."

The Skye, which is slated to launch next year, weighs in at 2,530 pounds and comes with a compact 42 kWh battery that provides a 170-mile range, and electric motors on each axle can launch it to 60 mph in under four seconds.

Customers will also be to order an optional advanced battery pack that offers ultra-fast charging capability, able to be charged from zero to 100 percent in under 10 minutes.

“Whether journeying on meandering roads, grassy paddocks, crisp gravel tracks, pristine sand or snow-clad landscapes, it’s ready for its next adventure,” the company said on its website. “With its fully enclosed cabin, there’s no need for specialist or protective attire to drive it; Callum’s mission is to offer unfettered fun and enjoyment without mess or hassle.”

Two versions will be offered at launch – one focused on on-road driving, the second for the off-road crowd.

Off-road market in U.S. 'enormous'

Callum said the company almost went for a sports car, but then "we looked at the market for Polaris-type recreational off-roaders, especially in America, which is just enormous."

"We could have just built a buggy that was open to the elements, and given you a mud suit and a helmet," he told The Robb Report. "But that didn’t appeal to me at all. It was very important that it was stylish. I didn’t want to go down the militaristic route with khaki paint."

Fewer than 100 examples will be made by hand each year, beginning in 2025, at Callum’s headquarters in Warwick, close to the designer’s former employer Jaguar, and exports stateside are planned.

The cost of the Skye has not been revealed, but at least one news outlet suggested a possible price tag of about $126,000.

“We’ll start with the UK and Europe, but we know that the U.S. West Coast and parts of Canada will be our biggest market," Callum said. “The demand there really is massive. We haven’t set a price yet but, at the quality we want, they won’t be cheap. They won’t be a toy, but they will be an indulgence.”