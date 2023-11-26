The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for gamers on Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There are so many things to shop for this Black Friday, and if you’re a gamer, you’ll love all these deals on gaming gear. This is your chance to score some of the best bargains on tech this year, so get ready to level up your setup.

From discounts on headsets, monitors, keyboards, and laptops, we want will help you find the perfect gift for any gamer in your life (or save on a few upgrades for yourself). We'll break down the prices and tell you just why these items are so amazing. It's time to unleash your inner gamer and scope out some incredible savings.

Samsung Odyssey G7 Curved Monitor: $499.99 (originally $799.99)

Level up your next gaming session with this deal on the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G7 curved gaming monitor. Amazon

The Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G7 curved gaming monitor is where gaming reaches a whole new level. Prepare to be blown away by the unmatched immersion that this monitor offers. With its 1000R panel, it perfectly matches the curvature of the human eye, ensuring maximum immersion and minimal eye strain. Packing in 1.7 times the pixel density of Full HD, this monitor delivers incredibly detailed and pin-sharp images that will make you feel like you're actually inside the game.

Asus Rog Strix G16 Gaming Laptop: $1,699.99 (originally $1,999.99)

Whether you're a lifelong gamer or just getting into the hobby, Asus Rog Strix G16 gaming laptop is a great choice. Amazon

The Asus Rog Strix G16 gaming laptop is a great choice for gaming novices and pros alike. It should have all the power you need with Windows 11, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor, and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU at 140W Max TGP, so you can enjoy smooth gameplay without sacrificing performance. You should be able to play just about anything on this PC, though you may end up wanting to update the memory depending on your game sizes.

Dowinx PU Leather Gaming Chair: $187.99 (originally $249.99)

The Dowinx PU leather gaming chair brings maximum comfort for those long gaming sessions. Get it now while it's on sale. Amazon

The Dowinx PU leather gaming chair offers quality comfort and the ultimate style to bring you a superior sitting experience. This design features patented linkage armrests combined with a massage lumbar pillow and a multi-use USB port, offering individuals of all shapes and sizes long-lasting, luxurious comfort. This premium chair also has incredible flexibility, allowing you to adjust it with ease for various situations. It boasts a quick-respond 360-degree swivel paired with ultra-smooth caster wheels for maximum mobility.

SuperJare L-Shaped Gaming Desk: $99.99 (originally $139.99)

This Superjare L-shaped gaming desk is a steal at just over $100 during Black Friday. Amazon

The Superjare L-shaped gaming desk is specially tailored for gamers, professionals, and anyone looking for an attractive and functional desk. Not only does this desk provide plenty of room for your laptop, monitor, and office supplies, but it also has some extra special touches, including built-in LED lighting with 20 static colors, 22 dynamic modes, 10 speed grades, and five brightness grades. You can create the ultimate gaming space or get creative with fun lighting options that will really take your work or study area up a notch.

Razer Ornata V3 X Keyboard: $34.99 (originally $39.99)

Upgrade your keyboard for less with this Black Friday deal on the Razer Ornata V3 X gaming keyboard. Amazon

The Razer Ornata V3 X gaming keyboard is a great choice for gamers. Designed with a friendly and informative tone, this keyboard boasts a range of features that will elevate your gaming experience to new heights. Say goodbye to discomfort and welcome in the era of comfortable gaming with this keyboard’s low-profile keys. With slimmer keycaps and shorter switches, you'll enjoy a natural hand positioning that allows for long hours of use without any unnecessary hand or wrist strain.

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop: $1,799.99 (originally $2,999.99)

Save over $1000 on the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop during Black Friday. Amazon

Make lag a thing of the past with the unprecedented power of the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop. Enjoy unbeatable gaming performance with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 14-Core CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. Get great resolution with the QHD 240Hz display, and no screen-tearing with NVIDIA G SYNC. Plus, the DDR5 4800MHz Memory is 50% faster than the previous generation, so you can boost your performance like never before. And, next-gen vapor chamber cooling has upgraded with more exhaust fins, quieter fans, and a larger liquid capacity for a cooler and quieter gaming experience.

Razer Viper Wireless Mouse: $69.99 (originally $149.99)

Any gamer knows you can't underestimate the value of a good mouse. Get this one from Razer for less during Black Friday. Amazon

The Razer Viper wireless gaming mouse is a fantastic piece of technology that takes gaming to all new levels with its HyperSpeed wireless technology that eliminates low latency and interference. You won't have to compromise on gaming speed either, as it has a 20K DPI optical sensor that packs a punch for all serious gamers. Plus, with the optical mouse switch, it can capture button presses at absolute top speeds. It won't matter if you're left or right-handed either since the ambidextrous design caters to everyone.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Headset: $100.99 (originally $179.99)

Get the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless gaming headset for $100 during Black Friday. Amazon

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless gaming headset is a gaming companion like no other, allowing you to stay ahead of the competition. It has incredible audio quality with a frequency response ranging from 12 Hz to 28 kHz. Every sound, from the softest footsteps to the booming explosions, will be crystal clear and immersive. Say goodbye to flat, lifeless audio and hello to a world of audio realism.

HyperX CloudX Flight Headset: $79.99 (originally $153.99)

If you're an XBox Gamer, you'll be excited about this deal on the HyperX CloudX Flight wireless gaming headset. Amazon

The HyperX CloudX Flight wireless gaming headset makes gaming even more enjoyable. With its official Xbox-licensed connection, you can game without disruption and the long-lasting battery life lasts up to 30 hours. Made with an over-ear fit type, its designed to keep you comfortable no matter how many hours you put in. With HyperX's signature comfort and durability, you’re sure to enjoy your gaming sessions for years to come.

HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Keyboard: $69.99 (originally $129.99)

Save $40 on the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 mechanical gaming keyboard—but only during Black Friday Amazon

The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 mechanical gaming keyboard is a true game-changer in the world of gaming accessories. This exceptional keyboard combines brilliant design, reliable performance, and the pre-installed translucent ABS keycaps provide a stunning brilliance that outshines traditional solid-color keycaps. With every keystroke, your gaming setup will come alive with a vibrant and eye-catching display.