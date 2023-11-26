Dave Ramsey offers key advice on buying a house right now

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Picture This: Prescott rings in ‘Christmas City’ season Superintendent’s Corner: Good news from PUSD! PUSD leaders survey families, community about possible bond vote for 2024 ballot Mine in subdivision near Chino Valley stopped: neighbor bought the property Board suspends Prescott nurse’s license for improper use of sedative Hobbs, Mayes want judge to toss lawsuit Horne filed tied to ‘dual-language’ programs Pavement repairs for Willow Creek Road scheduled week of Nov. 27 Construction work zone shifts again on Glassford Hill Road Doug George of Prescott Noon Lions Club honored Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society Harvest Christmas Bazaar continues on Saturdays

Subscribe Now
Sunday, Nov. 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Dave Ramsey offers key advice on buying a house right now

Jeffrey Quiggle
Originally Published: November 26, 2023 12:12 p.m.

Personal finance expert and radio host Dave Ramsey frequently gives advice to people who are facing big financial decisions.

Questioners calling into The Ramsey Show are usually looking for help as they try to get a handle on challenges such as planning for retirement, getting out of debt and making major purchases.

Related: Dave Ramsey shares warning about the 'biggest scam in history'

And perhaps the biggest financial decision most people make involves all the considerations necessary when resolving to buy a house.

Venturing into real estate can be intimidating, largely because of the sheer amount of money it takes, but also because it connects to a number of other important life decisions.

Ramsey advises making a plan to approach the home-buying process — whether for right now or in the future — and he outlines some basic steps.

Start by making the process as simple as possible

In order to begin taking the ambiguity out of the process, Ramsey suggests first determining how much you can afford to spend.

He emphasizes the importance, before making these plans, of becoming debt free and establishing an emergency fund of three to six months for unexpected expenses.

Then, Ramsey counsels, start matching the costs of potential homes to consider buying with your needs and desires.

"It doesn’t matter if you find a home with a fabulous kitchen or huge backyard," he wrote on Ramsey Solutions. "If you can't pay the mortgage each month or find the cash to fix what's broken, your home will become a burden — not a blessing."

Next, it's wise to figure out a precise amount you can reasonably expect to use as a down payment.

"Ideally, you want a down payment of at least 20% of the home’s purchase price," Ramsey wrote. "Putting down 20% allows you to avoid paying for private mortgage insurance (PMI)."

"If you’re a first-time home buyer, saving 5-10% is okay too. But then you'll have to pay for that PMI, " he continued. "No matter what, make sure your monthly payment is no more than 25% of your monthly take-home pay on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage."

A row of houses is seen.

Shutterstock

Be prepared for other expenses

Once you've budgeted for a down payment and set a realistic timeline to save for it, remember there are other expenses to factor in as well.

One of these is the up-front cost of closing the deal.

"On average, buyers might pay 3-4% of a home's purchase price for closing costs," Ramsey estimated. "But yours could be more or less than that depending on where you live — so do your own research to get a better idea of what average closings costs are like near you."

Moving expenses are another consideration.

"You can always save money on moving costs by asking friends for help. Or you could rent a moving container or truck," Ramsey wrote. "Otherwise, hiring movers can cost hundreds to thousands of dollars depending on how much stuff you're moving and how far away you are from your new home. If you go that route, be sure to get quotes from local moving companies ahead of time to help with budgeting."

"You’ll also want to prepare your budget for other moving costs, like utility transfer fees and any immediate updates to your home (like painting or installing blinds)," he added.

There are more steps down the line in the process from here, but Ramsey suggests these as the first ones for which to prepare.

Then other challenges to expect include:

  • Getting pre-approved for a mortgage
  • Finding a real estate agent
  • Choosing the right neighborhood
  • Making an offer and negotiating price
  • Home inspection and approval

More from Dave Ramsey

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers and their proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: