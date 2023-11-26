Amazon tries to fix another major customer pain point

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Picture This: Prescott rings in ‘Christmas City’ season Superintendent’s Corner: Good news from PUSD! PUSD leaders survey families, community about possible bond vote for 2024 ballot Mine in subdivision near Chino Valley stopped: neighbor bought the property Board suspends Prescott nurse’s license for improper use of sedative Hobbs, Mayes want judge to toss lawsuit Horne filed tied to ‘dual-language’ programs Pavement repairs for Willow Creek Road scheduled week of Nov. 27 Construction work zone shifts again on Glassford Hill Road Doug George of Prescott Noon Lions Club honored Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society Harvest Christmas Bazaar continues on Saturdays

Subscribe Now
Sunday, Nov. 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Amazon tries to fix another major customer pain point

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: November 26, 2023 5:22 p.m.

When Amazon launched in 1995, founder Jeff Bezos had a fairly modest goal. He wanted to disrupt the book-selling business. Bookstores, by their very nature, were inefficient because customers were encouraged to browse, handle the merchandise, and linger in stores without spending any actual money.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report, by getting rid of the brick-and-mortar store, lowered costs and decimated the industry. Two major bookstore chains Borders Books and Waldenbooks closed while the remaining industry titan, Barnes & Noble, got smaller and was at times at risk of going under itself. 

Related: Retail-theft expert has an answer for Walmart, Target and Kroger

Bookstores were (and the remaining ones still are) generally popular with their customers. Most people who work in or operate bookstores have a passion for books and want to share that with customers. Despite that Amazon's convenience and pricing put thousands of physical bookstores out of business.

While shopping in a bookstore is genuinely pleasant. the same can't be said of buying a car through the traditional car dealer system.

"87% of American adults dislike something about the process of purchasing a vehicle at a traditional car dealership," according to a survey of 2,135 Americans over the age of 18.

That's a situation that a lot of companies have tried to fix and Amazon has decided to throw its hat in the ring by creating an online marketplace for cars in partnership with Hyundai (HYMTF) - Get Free Report.

Amazon wants to disrupt car dealers.

Image source&colon Getty Images

What is Amazon trying to do?

While Carvana (CVNA) - Get Free Report and other companies have sold used cars online, Amazon's partnership with Hyundai will allow it to sell new cars as well as used ones. The partnership, however, goes beyond just selling cars. 

"In 2024, auto dealers for the first time will be able to sell vehicles in Amazon’s U.S. store, and Hyundai will be the first brand available for customers to purchase," Amazon CEO Andy Jassy shared in a blog post. "This new digital shopping experience will make it easy for customers to purchase a new car online, and then pick it up or have it delivered by their local dealership at a time that works best for them."

This will bring the car-buying process online and skip the traditional negotiation process, but it won't actually take the dealer out of things. Amazon won't be selling directly from the manufacturer. Instead, it will give Hyundai customers a friction-free way to buy from the company and offer Amazon customers access to used cars.  

Diana Lee, the CEO of Constellation, a global SaaS company with a proprietary marketing compliance technology working with most of the biggest car companies, answered questions about the impact of the move in an email interview with TheStreet.

ALSO READ:

Amazon tries to disrupt car sales (sort of)

TheStreet: What cars will Amazon be able to sell?

Lee: Amazon has the potential to sell new Hyundai vehicles, as well as used and certified pre-owned (CPO) Hyundais. Additionally, they can offer used and CPO vehicles from various other makes and models.

TheStreet: Does this blow up the current dealer model?

Lee: Amazon is unable to disrupt the current traditional model for selling new cars, where dealer franchises of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) handle the sales. The existing franchise agreements in the US prohibit the direct sale of new cars through non-dealer-owned, direct-to-consumer platforms. Dealers are responsible for owning their inventory and must operate within the confines of their franchise agreements.

TheStreet: Will this end the days of "I have to talk to my manager" negotiating?

Lee: By adopting a direct pricing model, Amazon could eliminate the need for negotiations and the phrase "I need to speak to my manager" when it comes to used vehicles.

TheStreet: Will this create price transparency for consumers?

Lee: Amazon's involvement could lead to increased price transparency, with vehicles listed at a fixed price and reduced need for negotiations in the future.

TheStreet: What barriers remain for Amazon?

Lee: The primary obstacle lies in the franchise agreements prevalent in the U.S. Unless OEMs engage in direct negotiations with Amazon regarding pricing and agreement structure, dealers will not be permitted to sell new cars through the Amazon platform. Most OEMs are currently hesitant to devalue their brand by allowing franchisees to engage in price competition on platforms like Amazon, where new cars can be sold below invoice, affecting profit margins and brand value.

TheStreet: Will Tesla sell through Amazon?

Lee: Tesla, with its existing one-price structure that doesn't involve negotiations, could potentially sell through Amazon. However, they may choose not to do so in order to maintain control over the platform through which all their new cars are purchased.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: