Piacenza: Thanks for the memories

This year is the first in a while that we haven’t hosted Thanksgiving dinner at our house. Instead of cooking, my husband and I flew to Austin, Texas, to join two of our sons, grandson, daughter-in law, her brother and mother for the holiday.

Surprisingly, flying out of Sky Harbor airport was no more difficult than at any other time of year. Due to my spinal stenosis, I did carry a cane with me that could be collapsed just in case the lines were super long!

Austin is one of our favorite cities. The university situated in the middle of downtown generates a young, energetic vibe. The river running through it balances the high-rises of the urban setting with the beauty of nature. We’ve sampled a few of the excellent restaurants and, on this trip, I hope to experience a little of its famous music scene and witness the cloud of bats that rise from under one of the bridges spanning the river into the evening sky.

It feels a little different to sit back in a comfy chair while the hubbub of planning, preparations and serving go on around us. We’re one of those lucky families that are pretty much on the same page as far as the basics of life and politics go. Instead of gritting our teeth though tense moments, we are spending our time oohing and ahhing at the latest home remodeling, adorable pets, how much our grandson has grown, and everyone’s latest events and accomplishments. (Also the fancy new Nespresso coffee maker – a great cup of coffee regardless of what time you wander from the guest room to the kitchen!)

As we grow older, we realize that these gatherings may not be exactly the same in the future. For instance, it’s just the second Thanksgiving since our daughter-in-law lost her father. We miss his stories and still admire his lovely watercolor paintings dotted here and there around the house. We know we are adding another entry to our archive of precious memories of the times we elders are still sharing and enjoying the kids’ lives.

Provided health and good fortune hold up, Christmas will surely bring another opportunity to gather with family. Unlike past years, though, we don’t assume these events are a given. The sweep of life is moving ever forward, through our lives and the lives of our family. Unlike past years, this realization adds a slight, sweet note of melancholy to the holidays. Regardless, we’re grateful for today and all the future “todays” we’ll have with our loved ones.

Our grandson, who we held in our arms as a newborn, is now a lanky teenager with an uncanny resemblance to Timothy Chalamet. We are so proud of his academic success and tennis prowess. But it’s his courtesy and kindness that make us most proud, as well as the excellent parenting that has made him that way.

Although the general state of the world at the moment doesn’t inspire great confidence, it’s comforting to see that the future, at least in our little corner of it, is looking bright.

If there are better gifts in life than this, we haven’t discovered them.