People who sleep at my house buy this mattress right after, and it’s on sale with free pillows for Black Friday

Anyone who is in the market for a new mattress can stop their search right now. One of the best options is a major sale for Black Friday. From now until Cyber Monday (Nov. 27) at 11:59 PM PT/2:59 AM ET, Layla is offering $250 off its hybrid mattress and $200 off its memory foam mattress in every size from twin to California king, which also comes with two free adjustable pillows to complete the set. On top of that, you’ll unlock 50% off mattress toppers and sheets with the purchase of any mattress.

Of course, you can’t go wrong with either option, but if you’re between the two, I suggest the Layla Hybrid Mattress since it’s made with additional support. Plus, you can add the queen size to your cart for under $1,500, which is a steal for a mattress of this quality.

I have had mine for nearly five years and it is still going strong. It looks and feels brand new and has convinced almost every person who sleeps at my house to buy one for themselves. The best part is it has a two-in-one design that allows it to be transformed from a firm mattress to a soft one just by flipping it over. So if your preferences change, you don’t have to buy a whole new mattress.

Layla Queen Hybrid Mattress, $1,449 (was $1,699) at Layla

The difference between an ordinary memory foam mattress and the hybrid is that the hybrid features individually wrapped pocketed coils between multiple layers of foam to provide ample amounts of comfort and support. There are 16-gauge edge coils in double rows around the outside of the bed to ensure the entire thing is secure and won’t sag over time. On the inside are 14-gauge center coils that help maximize motion control that’s an essential feature for people sleeping with a pet or significant other.

Hot sleepers love the fact that one of the many layers includes copper-infused foam that’s meant to transfer heat away from the body. This not only creates a cooler environment but it also naturally forms an antimicrobial barrier, according to the brand, to prevent bacteria buildup and odors from forming.

There are over 1,000 shoppers who have given this mattress a positive rating—in addition to myself and several of my house guests. A couple of years ago, a friend of mine woke up in the morning, immediately asking where I got the guest room mattress from, and hopped on the site to order one right then and there. I’ve even had people rave about how comfortable the shredded memory foam pillows are since the filling can be removed or added to customize them to your preferences.

“I have had three different mattresses over the last several years and Layla blows them all out of the water,” one reviewer wrote. “It’s perfect support for side and stomach sleepers.”

If you’ve been in need of a new mattress, but have been waiting for the right one to go on sale, this is your opportunity to buy a highly rated Layla Hybrid Mattress on sale for $250 off during Black Friday.