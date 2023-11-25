OFFERS
Nissan converts top-selling crossovers to electric vehicles

Kirk O’Neil
Originally Published: November 25, 2023 4 p.m.

Tesla's successful Model Y electric vehicle, which has become the auto industry's best-selling vehicle, has prompted a parade of automakers to roll out crossover SUVs to compete with the Austin, Texas, EV manufacturer.

Ford  (F) - Get Free Report markets the Mustang Mach-E crossover, Hyundai's  (HYMTF) - Get Free Report affiliate Kia has its Niro EV crossover and EV6 crossover and General Motors  (GM) - Get Free Report plans to begin selling its Chevy Equinox in 2024.

Volvo  (VLVLY) - Get Free Report is selling the pure electric crossover C40 Recharge with 226 miles of range, and its all-electric compact SUV XC40 Recharge. The company also has been taking orders for its newest and smallest SUV, the Volvo EX30.

Polestar in the fourth quarter expects to begin production of its crossover SUV Polestar 4 and begin delivering the vehicle before the end of the year. Nio  (NIO) - Get Free Report began delivering its EC6 in September. The vehicle is the last to convert to the company's second generation NT 2.0 platform. The EV is available first in China, before being marketed in Europe at some point. There's no word on if it will ever make it to the U.S.

Nissan Qashqai will become an electric vehicle in the U.K.

Nissan

Nissan's best-selling crossovers go electric

Japanese automaker Nissan  (NSANY) - Get Free Report revealed on Nov. 24 that it plans to convert its best-selling internal combustion engine crossover models in the U.K., the Qashqai and Juke, to electric vehicles and invest about $1.4 billion in the project.

Sources said that Nissan has been discussing the plan with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, and the investment could involve a significant government funding guarantee. The Japanese company plans to build the models at its Sunderland, U.K. plant, where it currently manufactures the Nissan Leaf. The decision will preserve about 6,000 jobs at the plant.

The Nissan Qashqai was the U.K.'s best-selling car in 2022 with 42,704 sales, ahead of the Vauxhall Corsa with 35,910 and Tesla Model Y with 35,551. It was the first British-built best-selling auto since 1998 and the first time Nissan topped the annual sales chart, the company said in a statement.

Nissan switches to electric in Europe by 2030

Nissan's CEO Mokoto Uchida in September committed to switching Nissan to all-electric in Europe by 2030. The company said all new Nissan models from now on will be all-electric in Europe.

The automaker launched the Leaf in 2010, which was the first mass-produced electric vehicle in the world. The car was the top selling EV on the market in its first four years. The Japanese company, however, said it will phase out the Leaf in the next few years and replace it with a new vehicle by 2026.

Nissan began selling its Ariya Crossover/SUV last year to start its ramp up of EV production. The company's subsidiary Infiniti has a newly designed EV sedan, which will be produced at its Canton, Miss., factory, along with a new crossover EV.

The Nissan Qashqai crossover ICE vehicle was marketed in the U.S. as the Rogue Sport beginning in 2017 and discontinued in 2022. The Nissan Juke ICE vehicle was introduced in the U.S. in 2010 and discontinued in 2017. There is no word yet if either the Qashqai or Juke will return to the U.S. market as electric vehicles.

