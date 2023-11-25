Beats, Bose and more: Shop Amazon's best headphone deals during Black Friday weekend

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether for work or pleasure, headphones are essential tools for enhancing our daily lives. If you’re tired of listening to video calls or your favorite tunes through tinny laptop speakers, it's time to get yourself a pair of quality headphones. And with the amazing deals available this Black Friday, there’s never been a better time to upgrade your listening experience.

Whether you're looking for studio-quality sound, sleek style, or a rugged design that stands up to your active lifestyle, this is definitely the day to stock up. We've got all the top products from Beats and Bose and other equally great brands at unbeatable prices. Get ready for crisp highs and premium bass with our roundup of top headphone bargains.

JBL Live Wireless Headphones: $64.95 (50% off)

Save big on JBL Live wireless headphones — but only during Black Friday. Amazon

The JBL Live wireless headphones are a music lover’s dream come true. Made with 40-millimeter drivers, the company claims these headphones will provide remarkable fidelity and accuracy. You can stay focused on your music with Adaptive Noise Cancelling which allows you to block out sounds from the surrounding environment and immerse yourself completely. You can also switch over to Ambient Aware mode to remain in touch with your surroundings, especially if you’re walking busy streets or want to chat with friends while wearing your headphones.

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones: $379.00 (12% off)

If you prioritize premium sound and true noise-cancelling capabilities, you can't do much better than Bose QuietComfort. Amazon

Enjoy music and audio like never before with the Bose QuietComfort wireless noise-cancelling headphones. Take listening to the next level with crystal clear sound, personalized customization, and comfort you can rely on. These headphones are engineered to expert standards for a fully immersive listening experience. They feature CustomTune technology that ensures your music sounds its best, and the built-in microphones make sure your phone conversations are just as crystal clear as your audio. Truly an all-in-one experience.

Jabra Elite 5 Wireless Earbuds: $75.99 (49% off)

Save nearly 50% on these Jabra Elite 5 earbuds that are great for taking phone calls on the go. Amazon

Experience true wireless freedom with the Jabra Elite 5 in-ear Bluetooth earbuds. Enjoy ultimate convenience, full customization, and supreme sound quality with these sophisticated earbuds. You should get crystal clear calls even in windy conditions, as the six-mic call technology with dedicated background noise reduction will keep your conversations uninterrupted. With up to seven hours of battery life, combined with a high-performing and Qi-Certified charging case, you're sure to stay connected for longer periods of time no matter where you go.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: $99.99 (50% off)

Save 50% on the iconic Beats Solo3's during Amazon's Black Friday sale. Amazon

The Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones are considered some of the best on the market for a reason. Offering up to 40 hours of battery life, along with the Fast Fuel charging feature, these beats can last all day. Plus, with the Apple W1 chip and Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity, you'll get a longer and more reliable range of sounds. The sleek, streamlined design and adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups offer durability and comfort. They’re great for when you’re commuting to work, hitting the gym, or simply running errands.

Tozo T12 Wireless Earbuds: $29.74 (55% off)

The Tozo T12's deliver crystal clear sound for less than $30 during Black Friday. Amazon

The Tozo T12 wireless earbuds are designed to deliver crystal clear sound in the most comfortable way. With advanced Bluetooth 5.3 technology and easy pairing, they boast fast and stable transmission without ever tangling. They’re also completely hands-free so you can continue on with your tasks comfortably. The curved in-ear design and silicone ear hooks ensure that they stay snug in place even during intense activity, making them great for whatever the day may bring.

Soundcore by Anker Life P3i Earbuds: $34.99 (42% off)

Immerse yourself in your tunes for just $35 with this Black Friday deal on Soundcore's Life P3i earbuds. Amazon

Say goodbye to noisy distractions and hello to superior sound quality with the Soundcore by Anker Life P3i earbuds. These incredible earbuds have a hybrid active noise cancellation feature with three dedicated microphones on each side, reducing external noise up to 90 percent for a distraction-free listening experience. With its six built-in microphones and a noise-isolating AI algorithm, you can get clear calls anywhere you go. They’re perfect for music lovers who can appreciate every note.

Raycon The Everyday Wireless Earbuds: $55.99 (25% off)

If you live an active lifestyle and don't want to worry about your earbuds falling out, you'll want to take advantage of this Black Friday deal on Raycon earbuds. Amazon

Raycon’s The Everyday Bluetooth wireless earbuds are powered by the latest Bluetooth 5.2 technology. Ergonomically designed and impressively lightweight, you’d hardly realize you were wearing these earbuds if it weren’t for the quality sound they deliver. They’re also built with an IPX6 waterproof coating to stand up to any lifestyle. Wear them rain or shine, at the gym, or going for a run outside, you name it. With up to 32 hours of playtime with a single charge, they’re the perfect choice for those with an active lifestyle. Just relax and enjoy the bass.

More Can't-Miss Black Friday 2023 deals: