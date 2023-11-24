OFFERS
Mine in subdivision near Chino Valley stopped: neighbor bought the property Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers to hold Black Friday Special Yavapai College hosts legislative summit; water, education, housing big topics Shop Small proclamation ‘Mallie’ is Prescott Valley Police Department’s new facilities dog Dignity Health YRMC donates van that area Lions clubs plan to renovate into mobile eye clinic Yavapai Territorial Gospel Rescue Mission celebrates 10th anniversary in Prescott Cottonwood man faces drug, weapons charges Prescott to kick off 2023 holiday season with Holiday Light Parade & Bonfire Festival Saturday, Nov. 25 Black Canyon City man arrested after firing weapon

Friday, Nov. 24
You can save up to $3,000 on Samsung TVs right now for Black Friday 2023

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: November 24, 2023 12:08 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you've been eyeing a new TV, specifically a Samsung like an OLED, Frame, or Neo QLED, Black Friday 2023 is the time to shop. The tech giant—which also makes phones, earbuds, soundbars, and appliances—is discounting TVs by up to $3,000

That brings a massive 85-inch Neo QLED to just $2,800 from $4,800 and makes the iconic Frame TV up to $1,000 off. As always, you unlock easy, fast delivery and access to additional warranty coverage when purchasing from Samsung.

You can see every discount on the Samsung TV models here for The Frame, OLED, Neo QLED, and QLED, as well as our favorites that are part of the sale ahead.

98-inch Q80C QLED TV, $5,000 (was $8,000) at Samsung

Samsung

If you're after the biggest TV possible, consider Samsung's 98-inch Q80C QLED TV. It's massive at 98-inches diagonally and will instantly become the centerpiece of your home entertainment setup. It's a 4K QLED TV powered by a Direct Full Array system for vibrant pops of color and stark contrast. 

For Black Friday 2023, you can save a whopping $3,000 or 38% off the 98-inch Q80C QLED. 

  • 98-inch Q80C 4K QLED, $5,000 (was $8,000) at Samsung

75-inch The Frame TV, $2,000 (was $3,000) at Samsung

Samsung

As expected, Samsung is offering major savings on the instantly recognizable Frame TV lineup. You can now save up to $1,000, with the 75-inch and 85-inch sizes seeing the biggest discounts.

Both offers are considerable savings on the more expensive models of The Frame TV, and either can easily become the centerpiece of your home entertainment setup. Included in the box is a stand, a wall mount, and the One-Connect box. This way, you plug one cable into the TV itself for easy mounting and placement. 

The Frame TV delivers a terrific visual experience when the TV is both on and off. Instead of just showing a black screen, it can depict works of art or even family photos of your choosing. The screen is also coated with a custom matte finish to block reflections from light or things around your home. 

  • 32-inch The Frame TV, $550 (was $600) at Samsung
  • 43-inch The Frame TV, $800 (was $1,000) at Samsung
  • 50-inch The Frame TV, $900 (was $1,300) at Samsung
  • 55-inch The Frame TV, $980 (was $1,500) at Samsung
  • 65-inch The Frame TV, $1,600 (was $2,000) at Samsung
  • 75-inch The Frame TV, $2,000 (was $3,000) at Samsung
  • 85-inch The Frame TV, $3,300 (was $4,300) at Samsung

85-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $2,800 (was $4,800) at Samsung

Samsung

Leading the pack with massive discounts is Samsung’s 2023 85-inch QN90 Neo QLED 4K TV. This delivers vibrant colors and incredibly immersive visuals thanks to thousands of miniature LEDs that illuminate or un-illuminate to create a picture. Controlling it all is Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor, which will also upscale any content to up to a 4K-like resolution. This way, whatever you’re watching, from pretty much any source, will look its best on this lovely 85-inch TV.

Considering the screen size, it is also nice to see that Samsung finished the Qn90C with an anti-glare coating that ensures anyone, regardless of the angle at which they are sitting, can make out the content being shown. Just like The Frame TV, it will also block distractions from light and other household objects reflecting upon it. Like any Samsung TV, it features a Tizen smart interface built-in for easy access to streaming services.

While the 85-inch QN90C is seeing the biggest discount, you can also save on the 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, and 75-inch sizes. 

  • 43-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $1,000 (was $1,200) at Samsung
  • 50-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $1,100 (was $1,600) at Samsung
  • 55-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $1,400 (was $2,000) at Samsung
  • 65-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $1,700 (was $2,800) at Samsung
  • 75-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $2,400 (was $3,300) at Samsung
  • 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, $2,800 (was $4,800) at Samsung

65-inch S90C OLED TV, $1,600 (was $2,600) at Samsung

Samsung

Samsung’s been on a roll with OLED TV discounts this year, and that trend is continuing with Black Friday 2023. Currently, you can save $600 on the 55-inch S90C OLED$1,000 on the 65-inch$1,100 on a 77-inch, and $1,900 on an 83-inch. Any one of these delivers an incredible picture from an OLED panel that illuminates pixels individually for an extremely high level of accuracy when creating an image. For instance, you can have a specific bright spot, from a star in the sky, next to complete darkness, thanks to stark contrast points.

Our pick would be the 65-inch S90C OLED TV since it’s an immediate 38% off and can fit in plenty of spaces, like a bedroom or living room. And, like a Neo QLED, controlling the experience is Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor, which upscales any content to close to 4K.

In addition to a great picture, the S90C OLED is a very thin TV, thanks to its slim panel design with a slightly thicker bottom. You can either place this on a wall, if you get the appropriate mount or place it on the included stand.

  • 55-inch S90C OLED TV, $1,300 (was $1,900) at Samsung
  • 65-inch S90C OLED TV, $1,600 (was $2,600) at Samsung
  • 77-inch S90C OLED TV, $2,500 (was $3,600) at Samsung
  • 83-inch S90C OLED TV, $3,500 (was $5,400) at Samsung
