The tiny Keurig with 72,000 perfect ratings shoppers call 'the BEST coffee brewer' is just $50 for Black Friday

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: November 24, 2023 1:16 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While Amazon’s been offering early Black Friday discounts for about a week now, that isn’t stopping the online giant from releasing even more deals now that it’s Nov. 24. With the shopping holiday officially here, coffee lovers and aficionados are in for a real treat.

Rather than waking up earlier to run out to Starbucks or Dunkin’, you can brew a cup at home for an incredible price. Keurig’s ultra-compact K-Mini Coffee Maker has dropped to just $50, a massive 50% off. If you prefer an iced coffee or a larger cup size, you can also save on more advanced Keurig machines today.

We’re sharing our favorite models that are discounted ahead, but you can see all the Keurigs discounted for Black Friday 2023 on Amazon here.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $50 (was $100) at Amazon

Amazon

Get It.

As the name suggests, the K-Mini is a downright tiny coffee maker that is perfect if you don’t have much counter space to work with or simply don’t want a massive appliance to be an eyesore. Available at 50% off in Dusty Rose, Evergreen, Poppy Red, Oasis, Silver, or Black, the K-Mini is just 12.1-inches tall, 4.5-inches across, and 11.3-inches wide. A standard outlet also powers it, and you’ll add water whenever you want to brew.

It can brew from a standard K-Cup coffee pod and makes 6- and 12-ounce cups. Between the multiple sizes, sleek design, and simple operation, you can’t beat the K-Mini at just $50. It also boasts over 71,900 five-star ratings and has been purchased over 10,000 times in the past month on Amazon.

One reviewer shared, “It is easy to use, takes the smallest place, produces the most delicious coffee; and if it wasn't enough, it is so light it can be taken out of the house anywhere.” Another shopper wrote, “This is the BEST coffee brewer…Great coffee every time!”

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker, $60 (was $90) at Amazon

Amazon

Get It.

If you don’t want to deal with refilling the Keuring each time you want to brew, consider the similarly compact K-Express, which boasts a built-in water reservoir. In fact, you’ll only need to fill it up every few cups as it holds 42 ounces of water. This coffee maker can brew 8-, 10, and 12-ounce cups and has a dedicated mode for a stronger brew.

The K-Express is 33% off at $60, has been purchased 10,000 times in the past month, and has nearly 14,000 perfect ratings on Amazon.

Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker, $100 (was $160) at Amazon

Amazon

Get It.

Near the top of Keurig’s family of coffee makers is the K-Supreme, which is 41% off at $100 for Black Friday 2023. It boasts a more modern design with a massive 66-ounce water reservoir. Considering the size, it’s nice that Keurig built a handle for easy refilling. The brand also promises a more flavorful cup of coffee thanks to “multistream technology,” which is a more advanced brewing method.

The K-Supreme has over 13,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, with one happy shopper writing that it’s “Revolutionary! Makes 5 holes in top of pod so coffee actually tastes great. Soooo much better than the older Keurigs that only make one hole in the top of the pod. Worth the money.”

