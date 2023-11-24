OFFERS
The most affordable Apple Watch just hit its lowest price ever for Black Friday on Amazon

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: November 24, 2023 9:07 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Black Friday 2023 is officially here, and if you’ve been waiting to score a significant discount on an Apple Watch, wait no more. The Apple Watch SE second-generation is at the lowest price we’ve ever tracked on Amazon at $70 off the 40mm or 44mm size.

That means you pay just $179 for the 40mm or $209 for the 44mm, down from $249 and $279 respectively. As always, you’ll want to move swiftly, as some colors are already sold out.

It also pays to be an Amazon Prime member, as you get free, fast shipping on this and countless other items. If you aren’t yet a member, you can sign up for a free trial here.

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen 40mm + GPS, $179 (was $249) at Amazon

Apple

Get It.

Central to any Apple Watch is the display, and on the SE second-generation, you’ll get a vibrant, easy-to-read Retina screen that is easy to see in any lighting condition with a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. It handles the basics with ease, whether you're trying to read messages, browse photos or make a call or FaceTime.

The display here will automatically illuminate when you raise your wrist, tap the screen, or receive a notification. Much of the experience is controlled via touch on the screen, but it also supports hands-free interactions through Siri. 

Whatever task you're running on the Apple Watch SE will happen nearly instantaneously as the S8 chip powers it. In fact, that’s the same processor inside the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra and the Series 8. 

Activity or health tracking is central to any smartwatch, and the SE offers robust capabilities. You can track a number of workouts right from your wrist, including dance, HIIT, indoor or outdoor walks, cycling, swimming, yoga, and strength training. It can also handle sweat or a workout in the rain, thanks to resistance against water and dust.

With an Apple-made sensor stack on the back, you’ll get accurate tracking of steps taken, calories burned, and overall exercise minutes. The SE goes a step further with tracking your heart rate and sleep too.

Like other Apple Watch models, the SE second-generation can even help in an emergency, with its ability to detect falls and even a car crash, going so far as to send out alerts and call for help. 

At just $170 for the 40mm and $209 for the 44mm, there has simply never been a better time to get the Apple Watch SE. For that new low price, it delivers a long list of features and is really the perfect entry-level Apple Watch. 

  • Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen 40mm + GPS, $179 (was $249) at Amazon
  • Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen 44mm + GPS, $209 (was $279) at Amazon

