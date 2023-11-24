OFFERS
Swiffer’s PowerMop is a ‘phenomenal’ cleaning tool that’s majorly discounted for Black Friday on Amazon

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: November 24, 2023 10:30 a.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Black Friday 2023 is officially here, and a deal on a cleaning marvel that only arrives on shopping holidays has returned. First discounted for Prime Day and again for Prime Big Deal days, the latest cleaning gadget from Swiffer supercharges what the household brand has done for years.

The Swiffer PowerMop features two nozzles, stronger pads, and an improved design for easy cleaning on any hard surface. More importantly, it’s just $21 on Amazon after a 20% or $9 discount, and Prime members score free, fast shipping. While this model is designed for all surfaces, Swiffer has a special PowerMop for hardwood that dries faster, which is now just $23 after a 34% off discount.

With either deal, you’re getting a product that I’ve personally sworn by for laminate and tile since June, and that’s been bought over 20,000 times in the past month. Not to mention, the all-surface boasts over 4,400 perfect ratings on Amazon.

Swiffer PowerMop Kit, $21 (was $31) at Amazon

Amazon

Get It.

Best described as a supercharged WetJet, the PowerMop features an improved design with a physically larger mop head. That lets you mop more with just one push, but thanks to an improved swivel function, you can now better navigate around the area you are cleaning—be it mopping around a center island, bath mats in the bathroom, or even under large furniture like a table.

While you’re covering more area, Swiffer’s PowerMop features dual spraying nozzles, which coat a larger area with the cleaning solution than the WetJet. This means you’ll be dispersing the solution less, and the redesigned mopping pads, which resemble a shag rug, do a better job of scrubbing the solution. Plus, they last for more than just one cleaning session. In my testing, they do a better job of picking up debris and scrubbing the floor thanks to multiple parts of the pad hitting the surface.

It’s simply one of the best cleaning tools at my disposal and has essentially made my WetJet obsolete. I find myself replacing the solution as well as changing the mop heads less frequently too. Amazon shoppers who’ve bought this agree. 

“This PowerMop is phenomenal!!!”, wrote one shopper who purchased it earlier in November, and continued, “This thing is unbelievable. I use it on my wood floors and what miracle. It cleans and shines!” 

It’s also been called a “hassle-free cleaning marvel” by this shopper who shared, “It's efficient, convenient, and a time-saver.” Another reviewer who rated it five stars simply wrote, “Go get one of these things — you'll be glad you did.”

With the Swiffer PowerMop kit down to just $21, thanks to a 30% discount for Black Friday, there is really no better time to score one. It’ll make cleaning your floors a heck of a lot easier, and if you’re a Prime member, it’ll arrive swiftly.

