Southwest Airlines trying massive customer perk

Southwest Airlines operates in its own space in the airline industry. Value is part of its proposition, but it's not a no-frills, a la carte airline like Spirit and Frontier.

When you buy a Southwest ticket, you get the right to a boarding position (since the airline has no seat assignments), and up to two checked bags as well as your carry-on and personal item without any extra fees. In fact, you could argue that because of the lack of fees, Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report actually offers a better deal than the so-called full-fare carriers, United, Delta, and American Airlines.

Related: Southwest Airlines pilot shares a warning for passengers

Southwest does charge for internet and alcohol, but soda, water, coffee, tea, and select other beverages are included. The airline, like many of its rivals, also offers a loyalty program and a branded credit card.

The perks for both of those revolve around free flights and the flight experience. Southwest does not offer its credit card holders or top-tier loyalty program members access to airport lounges the way Delta, United (UAL) - Get Free Report, and American do.

That may soon change without Southwest opting to build its own airport lounges.

Southwest Airlines does not operate its own airport lounges. Image source&colon Kevin Dietsch&solGetty Images

Southwest tests a major new perk

United, Delta, and American operate lounges at most major airports. Access rules vary, but generally, top-tier loyalty program members and branded credit card holders can visit the lounges within 3 hours of a flight departing from that airport.

In most cases, these are strictly departure lounges, so you can't use them when you land unless you have another flight segment. The perks offered in these lounges vary greatly, but there's usually food, an included bar, some sort of coffee service, seating, clean bathrooms, and plenty of outlets to charge your devices.

Some lounges may even offer private showers so guests can freshen up on a long travel day. Generally, to use an airline's lounge, you have to have a valid ticket on that airline for that day. That means that a loyal Delta, United, or American passenger who happens to be flying Southwest that day can't make use of the perk.

Now, Southwest has no plans to build its own lounges, but the airline is testing a program that would give its most loyal customers and credit card holders access tioro airport lounges through a partnership with Priority Pass.

ALSO READ:

Southwest sending some customers Priority Pass access

A Priority Pass card gives customers access to lounges and various other perks at airports around the world. The company sells the cards itself with three tiers offering a basic membership that simply lets members pay a lower fee to access non-airline-run airport lounges and two tiers that include either 10 free visits or unlimited visits.

American Express Platinum cardholders get Priority Pass as a perk as do holders of a select few other premium credit cards. In addition to lounge access, Priority Pass also provides discounts at airport restaurants, spas, and sometimes other venues.

Southwest has begun a test of offering select top-tier customers access to Priority Pass membership, according to a memo sent to TheStreet.

"Beginning Nov. 22, we’ll be surprising and delighting a select group of customers with a complimentary Priority Pass membership for a year, which will allow them and two guests per visit access to the Priority Pass lounge network," the airline shared.

To offer that perk, Southwest would be paying Priority Pass a fee for each time a passenger uses a lounge.

"Before the pandemic, participating lounges and airport restaurants were receiving ~ $24 per swipe of a Priority Pass card," View From the Wing reported. "...Priority Pass less than that, but it’s still a costly proposition each time a customer uses their Priority Pass."