Southwest Airlines trying massive customer perk

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Mine in subdivision near Chino Valley stopped: neighbor bought the property Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers to hold Black Friday Special Yavapai College hosts legislative summit; water, education, housing big topics Shop Small proclamation ‘Mallie’ is Prescott Valley Police Department’s new facilities dog Dignity Health YRMC donates van that area Lions clubs plan to renovate into mobile eye clinic Yavapai Territorial Gospel Rescue Mission celebrates 10th anniversary in Prescott Cottonwood man faces drug, weapons charges Prescott to kick off 2023 holiday season with Holiday Light Parade & Bonfire Festival Saturday, Nov. 25 Black Canyon City man arrested after firing weapon

Subscribe Now
Friday, Nov. 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Southwest Airlines trying massive customer perk

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: November 24, 2023 2:30 p.m.

Southwest Airlines operates in its own space in the airline industry. Value is part of its proposition, but it's not a no-frills, a la carte airline like Spirit and Frontier.

When you buy a Southwest ticket, you get the right to a boarding position (since the airline has no seat assignments), and up to two checked bags as well as your carry-on and personal item without any extra fees. In fact, you could argue that because of the lack of fees, Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report actually offers a better deal than the so-called full-fare carriers, United, Delta, and American Airlines.   

Related: Southwest Airlines pilot shares a warning for passengers

Southwest does charge for internet and alcohol, but soda, water, coffee, tea, and select other beverages are included. The airline, like many of its rivals, also offers a loyalty program and a branded credit card.

The perks for both of those revolve around free flights and the flight experience. Southwest does not offer its credit card holders or top-tier loyalty program members access to airport lounges the way Delta, United (UAL) - Get Free Report, and American do.   

That may soon change without Southwest opting to build its own airport lounges.

Southwest Airlines does not operate its own airport lounges.

Image source&colon Kevin Dietsch&solGetty Images

Southwest tests a major new perk  

United, Delta, and American operate lounges at most major airports. Access rules vary, but generally, top-tier loyalty program members and branded credit card holders can visit the lounges within 3 hours of a flight departing from that airport.

In most cases, these are strictly departure lounges, so you can't use them when you land unless you have another flight segment. The perks offered in these lounges vary greatly, but there's usually food, an included bar, some sort of coffee service, seating, clean bathrooms, and plenty of outlets to charge your devices.

Some lounges may even offer private showers so guests can freshen up on a long travel day. Generally, to use an airline's lounge, you have to have a valid ticket on that airline for that day. That means that a loyal Delta, United, or American passenger who happens to be flying Southwest that day can't make use of the perk.

Now, Southwest has no plans to build its own lounges, but the airline is testing a program that would give its most loyal customers and credit card holders access tioro airport lounges through a partnership with Priority Pass.

ALSO READ:

Southwest sending some customers Priority Pass access

A Priority Pass card gives customers access to lounges and various other perks at airports around the world. The company sells the cards itself with three tiers offering a basic membership that simply lets members pay a lower fee to access non-airline-run airport lounges and two tiers that include either 10 free visits or unlimited visits. 

American Express Platinum cardholders get Priority Pass as a perk as do holders of a select few other premium credit cards. In addition to lounge access, Priority Pass also provides discounts at airport restaurants, spas, and sometimes other venues.

Southwest has begun a test of offering select top-tier customers access to Priority Pass membership, according to a memo sent to TheStreet.  

"Beginning Nov. 22, we’ll be surprising and delighting a select group of customers with a complimentary Priority Pass membership for a year, which will allow them and two guests per visit access to the Priority Pass lounge network," the airline shared.

To offer that perk, Southwest would be paying Priority Pass a fee for each time a passenger uses a lounge.

"Before the pandemic, participating lounges and airport restaurants were receiving ~ $24 per swipe of a Priority Pass card," View From the Wing reported. "...Priority Pass less than that, but it’s still a costly proposition each time a customer uses their Priority Pass."

 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: