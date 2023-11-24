OFFERS
Mine in subdivision near Chino Valley stopped: neighbor bought the property Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers to hold Black Friday Special Yavapai College hosts legislative summit; water, education, housing big topics Shop Small proclamation ‘Mallie’ is Prescott Valley Police Department’s new facilities dog Dignity Health YRMC donates van that area Lions clubs plan to renovate into mobile eye clinic Yavapai Territorial Gospel Rescue Mission celebrates 10th anniversary in Prescott Cottonwood man faces drug, weapons charges Prescott to kick off 2023 holiday season with Holiday Light Parade & Bonfire Festival Saturday, Nov. 25 Black Canyon City man arrested after firing weapon

Lego's iconic flower sets are nearly all on sale for Black Friday and deliver in time for the holidays

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: November 24, 2023 6:02 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With Black Friday in full swing, the holiday shopping season has commenced. And whether you’re shopping for someone young or old, we can all agree that Lego sets are a timeless gift. It could be a few bricks to let your imagination fly, a set of Minifigures, or the set you’ve been dreaming of.

Just in time for the holidays, Amazon’s offering a rare markdown on some of the most sought-after Lego collections … the Icons Flower Sets. Right now, you can save on six sets at or near the lowest prices we’ve ever tracked. Even better, these all ship swiftly, with Prime members scoring free overnight delivery.

If you aren’t yet a Prime member, you can sign up for a free trial here, after which it’s $15 a month or $139 a year. And if you’re sold on any of these Lego sets, we’d advise adding to your cart and checking out sooner rather than later, since there is no telling how long these discounts will last. 

More Can’t-Miss Black Friday 2023 Deals:

