As Americans shop, stocks see another weekly win

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Mine in subdivision near Chino Valley stopped: neighbor bought the property Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers to hold Black Friday Special Yavapai College hosts legislative summit; water, education, housing big topics Shop Small proclamation ‘Mallie’ is Prescott Valley Police Department’s new facilities dog Dignity Health YRMC donates van that area Lions clubs plan to renovate into mobile eye clinic Yavapai Territorial Gospel Rescue Mission celebrates 10th anniversary in Prescott Cottonwood man faces drug, weapons charges Prescott to kick off 2023 holiday season with Holiday Light Parade & Bonfire Festival Saturday, Nov. 25 Black Canyon City man arrested after firing weapon

Subscribe Now
Friday, Nov. 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

As Americans shop, stocks see another weekly win

Charley Blaine
Originally Published: November 24, 2023 8:10 p.m.

Stocks were mixed on Friday in a holiday-shortened day of trading, but the major averages managed to end the week higher. 

Analysts appear to be bullish about the five weeks of trading left in 2023, hoping holiday sales will lift retailers as tech churns along and energy prices soften. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a 117-point gain, or 0.3%, to 35,390.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 2.7 points to 4559.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 15 points to 14,250.85. 

For the week, the Dow was up 1.3%, with the S&P 500 adding 1% and the Nasdaq rising 0.9%. Since October 30 when stocks bottomed after a pullback from highs last summer, the Dow is up 7.1%. The S&P has risen 8.7%, and the Nasdaq has jumped nearly 11%. 

Johnson & Johnson  (JNJ) - Get Free Report was the Dow winner, up 1.1%. Only three Dow stocks were lower: Apple  (AAPL) - Get Free Report, down 0.7%; Nike  (NKE) - Get Free Report, down 0.3%, and Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Free Report, off 0.1%. 

Chipmaker Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Free Report was the biggest loser among stocks in the Nasdaq-100 Index. The chipmaker, which makes chips used in artificial intelligence applications, was off 1.9% to $477.76. The shares have fallen 5.5% since Nov. 21. Reports on Friday said Nvidia may delay the launch of an AI chip designed for customers in China until early next year. 

The Nasdaq-100 was off 19 points, or 0.1%, to 15,982. After a weekly gain of 2.9%, the index is up a whopping 46% on the year.

Markets historically are open for a short day after Thanksgiving, a nod to the fact that many Americans are out shopping for the holidays. 

Around 182 million Americans are expected to make online or in-store purchases between Black Friday and Cyber Monday – including 130.7 million today along – according to the National Retail Federation, although fading pandemic-era savings, the resumption of student loan payments and elevated inflation is likely to cap spending growth at the slowest pace in five years.

Still, consumers are likely to spend between $957.3 billion and $966.6 billion in November and December, according to NRF forecasts, providing a valuable shot-in-the-arm for the broader U.S. economy, which relies on spending services for around two-thirds of its growth, that should push recession forecasts deeper into the coming year.

Retail stocks were up generally on the day. The SPDR S&P Retail exchange-traded fund  (XRT) - Get Free Report rose 0.7% to $63.89. Walmart  (WMT) - Get Free Report, Target  (TGT) - Get Free Report, Macy's  (M) - Get Free Report, and Amazon.com  (AMZN) - Get Free Report were all higher.

Interest rates moved up slightly, with the 10-year Treasury yield at 4.47%. Oil prices were lower again. West Texas Intermediate finished at $75.54, down $1.56. The AAA National Average gasoline price was off slightly at $3.265 a gallon. It is off in 65 of the last 67 days. 

 Europe's Stoxx 600 was marked 0.28% higher in mid-day Frankfurt trading following data from Germany confirming that the region's largest economy contracted by 0.01% over the three months ending in October and raising the prospect of recession early  next year.

In Asia, stocks were mixed with the MSCI ex-Japan benchmark falling 0.8% thanks to a pullback across markets in China while the Nikkei 225 closed at a four-month high of 33,625.53 points. 

Early reporting from Martin Baccardax was included in this report.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: