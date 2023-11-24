Amazon’s most popular winter coat is nearly 50% off for Black Friday, along with a ton more cozy essentials

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Mine in subdivision near Chino Valley stopped: neighbor bought the property Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers to hold Black Friday Special Yavapai College hosts legislative summit; water, education, housing big topics Shop Small proclamation ‘Mallie’ is Prescott Valley Police Department’s new facilities dog Dignity Health YRMC donates van that area Lions clubs plan to renovate into mobile eye clinic Yavapai Territorial Gospel Rescue Mission celebrates 10th anniversary in Prescott Cottonwood man faces drug, weapons charges Prescott to kick off 2023 holiday season with Holiday Light Parade & Bonfire Festival Saturday, Nov. 25 Black Canyon City man arrested after firing weapon

Subscribe Now
Friday, Nov. 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Amazon’s most popular winter coat is nearly 50% off for Black Friday, along with a ton more cozy essentials

Stephanie Quick
Originally Published: November 24, 2023 4:30 p.m.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

As someone who likes to pamper herself more than a well-cared-for housecat, and the gloom of cold weather looms in the not-so-distant future, it’s time to cozy up with an assortment of blankets, slippers, self-heating mugs and a good book.

Swaddle yourself (or a loved one) with these popular cold weather products selling like hotcakes on Amazon during its doorbuster Black Friday event. And if you don't have time to grow roots on the couch, we’ve also sourced the best deals for your outdoor adventures as well, from earmuffs and gloves to puffer jackets and waterproof boots. We promise those sensitive to the weather changes will appreciate these thoughtful gifts.

Orolay Thick Down Jacket, From $90 (was $152) at Amazon

Amazon

Get It.

This jacket triggered a flood of purchases in recent years as evidenced by more than 27,000 ratings and a solid 4.5 star rating on Amazon. Colloquially known as the “Amazon jacket”, the Orolay down jacket should be a staple for any woman looking for a comfortable, warm fit at a great price. Currently marked down over 40% off for Black Friday, this jacket features a fleece-lined hood, six big pockets, and the company boasts it has great windproofing with 90% duck down filler.

Bedsure Wearable Blanket Hoodie, $23 (was $30) at Amazon

Amazon

Get It.

Forget your crop tops and don a blanket hoodie for the ultimate lounging experience. Need to get up for a cup of coffee? Not to worry, your blanket will come along for the ride, shrouded in Sherpa and flannel fleece, conveniently equipped with pockets and a ribbed cuff for a more snug fit around your wrists. As one reviewer said, “[It’s] so much better than an Oodie. Softer, more reasonably priced, washes easily and is incredibly warm and cozy.”

Ember Smart Mug, $109 (was $150) at Amazon

Amazon

Get It.

Life is only as good as the next sip of your coffee (said no one ever), but it rings true enough for the cold-weather sloth that needs that java juice to prepare for the day. You can use this editor-favorite Ember Mug with or without the app to set your desired temperature and it has an auto sleep function to turn off after two hours of inactivity. The battery life can heat your drink for up to 80 minutes on a full charge, or all day on the charging coaster.

Chrleisure Fleece-Lined Winter Leggings, $14 (was $18) at Amazon

Amazon

Get It.

Even as more companies require workers to head back into the office, you’ll have to pry these leggings out of my freezing cold hands. Freezing being the operative word before donning these fleece lined winter leggings. As someone who does a lot of chores outdoors, fleece-lined leggings are a lifesaver and deep pockets are a must-have when you’re on the go. These are great for a workout or can be slipped on under another set of pants for an even warmer fit.

Donpapa Memory Foam Fluffy Slippers, $19 (was $40) at Amazon

Amazon

Get It.

With over 23,000 ratings on Amazon, the price is definitely right for these memory foam slippers during Black Friday. If the Ugg price point isn’t to your liking, these slippers come in a variety of colors and sizes. Reviewers consistently rave about the memory foam, saying “These slippers are incredibly soft and warm, providing unmatched comfort for my feet. The memory foam feels like a plush hug, and the slip-on design makes them convenient and easy to wear around the house.”

Ultraideas Unisex Indoor Bedroom Slippers, From $18 (was $30) at Amazon

Amazon

Get It.

If the Ugg-inspired look isn't to your taste, these bedroom slippers with more than 50,000 ratings and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon cannot be a lie. This classic slipper should be a staple for anyone in the household who likes warm feet and needs some extra memory foam support. Hard rubber soles also ensure you can run around outdoors to grab your mail or let the dog out without thoroughly soaking your slippers. Available in a variety of colors and patterns, this versatile slipper is also now marked down over 40% off for Black Friday.

Musicozy Sleep Headphones With Bluetooth, $16 (was $40) at Amazon

Amazon

Get It.

Insomnia is nothing to joke about, so we’ll forgo the sleep puns and just point to this Bluetooth-enabled headphone that can double as a sleep mask. If you’re into meditating, mindfulness or simply require your family to just give you a second to yourself, this headband touts 10 hours of continuous playing (takes one to two hours of charging), supports music and call features, and comes equipped with adjustable speakers for a truly unisex design.

VanSmaGo Rechargeable Hand Warmers, From $30 (was $43) at Amazon

Amazon

Get It.

My husband is always cold — many a year of holiday gifts has given him quite an assortment of hoodies and jackets, but this year is the year of hand warmers. Featuring three heat settings and a rechargeable battery, this hand warmer will last between three to six hours and even claims it can double as a backup battery for your USB devices. This is the gift ideal for anyone on your list that suffers from hand pain and arthritis during harsh winters.

Hot Feet Thermal Socks for Men, $16 (was $22) at Amazon

Amazon

Get It.

If you need to keep your feet warm and toasty this season, these socks are suitable for hiking, hunting, skiing or working out with its moisture-wicking fabric to pull away sweat from your skin.

NY Threads Men’s Fleece Bathrobe, $25 (was $34) at Amazon

Amazon

Get It.

A little luxury can go a long way. Cozy up with this comfortable fleece robe, with two large front pockets to stash your phone (or snacks), with long sleeves and enough length to hit even a tall man’s knees according to the reviewers.

Renpho Foot Massager With Heat, $100 (was $200) at Amazon

Amazon

Get It.

If you’ve grabbed a rob and some slippers, it’s time to take your spa-like living to the next level with this foot massager. With a deep-kneading shiatsu foot massage and a foot warmer, this could be the perfect gift for someone on their feet all day. It fits up to a men’s size 12, so ideal for most feet sizes. It also comes equipped with a removable cloth for easy washing to keep the foot massager hygienic if you have multiple users in the household.

Yeti Stainless Steel Rambler Drinking Cup, $15 (was $20) at Amazon

Amazon

Get It.

We’ve all heard about the Yeti and Stanley cups when it comes to keeping your drinks ice cold, but we’re including the Yeti Rambler on this list when it comes to keeping your beverages hot. Your coffee will stay nice and warm with the double-wall vacuum insulation. It’s also BPA-free, dishwasher safe, and the no-sweat design will keep your hands nice and dry during any season.

FZ Fantastic Zone Unisex Beanie, Scarf and Gloves Set, $24 (was $37) at Amazon

Amazon

Get It.

Why search for individual pieces when this set can get you all you need for multiple people on your shopping list? This cold-weather kit comes in multiple colors, and the beanie cuff can be rolled up or down depending on the wearers head size. Touchscreen gloves on the thumb, index and middle fingers allow you to use your smartphone or car touchscreen without taking off your gloves, and the infinity scarf is long enough to allow for multiple styles of wear.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: