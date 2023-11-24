A top-selling robot vacuum that 'immediately' blows shoppers' minds is $300 off for Amazon Black Friday 2023

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Cleaning, especially vacuuming, can be a real hassle, but a robot vacuum can turn it into a task you don’t need to lift a finger for. With Black Friday 2023 in full swing, you can save $300 on one of Amazon’s bestselling robot vacuum with over 19,000 perfect reviews.

Shark’s AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with a self-emptying base is just $300 after this 50% discount. It’s been purchased over 4,000 times in the past month, and has a laundry list of features like smart mapping and obstacle avoidance. Additionally, Prime members score free overnight shipping to get a clean house or apartment in no time. If you aren’t yet a member, you can sign up for a free trial here.

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with Self Empty Base 60-Day Capacity, $300 (was $600) at Amazon

What makes this Shark robot vacuum cleaner so universally loved? Take it from this shopper: "This robot vacuum immediately blew my mind!!”. After a quick setup and picking a spot for the self-emptying base to live, the AI Ultra got to work mapping the space, and this person customized it to their needs by naming the rooms within the companion app for iOS and Android.

Once mapped, you can start a cleaning mode to tackle your entire space, a single room, or certain ones you’d like to group together. Thanks to a fleet of onboard sensors, this Shark vacuum will avoid obstacles as it cleans and improves the map over time.

Unlike competing robot vacuums that lack the mapping functionality and cover your space in random zig-zags, the same reviewer shared that the Shark “covers every inch of the floor and is so efficient with its ability to go back and forth in straight lines.”

This is a function of the brand’s “Matrix Clean” technology, and it will ensure the vacuum picks up scattered and stuck-on debris by completing multiple passes. Between this custom cleaning pattern and a powerful motor, the Shark AI Ultra can tackle any mess on any surface, whether it be carpet or hardwood. The onboard brush roll is particularly skilled at sucking up various materials too, including pet hair: “It did great at picking up hair. If you have pets, this vacuum is a must,” wrote the same shopper.

This robot vacuum has the bonafide cleaning chops, but if it starts to run low on battery while cleaning, it will automatically return back to its base and recharge before continuing the run. It will also self-empty its onboard canister into the base — all without you lifting a finger. And since this Shark AI Ultra comes with a self-empty base that boasts a 60-day capacity, you won’t have to empty the base for nearly two months.

Between the powerful and intelligent cleaning methods, obstacle avoidance, and smart mapping, as well as the self-emptying base, the Shark AI is a “game changer,” wrote this shopper. At just $300, thanks to this Black Friday 2023 sale, there has never been a better time to score this intelligent robot vacuum.

You might even opt to get more than one, like this shopper: “This vacuum is so good that after using this for about a day, I ordered another one for my downstairs.”

